Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ryan Reynolds reveals terrifying but hilarious incident in family home that left kid screaming 'bloody murder'
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Ryan Reynolds reveals terrifying but hilarious incident in family home that left kid screaming 'bloody murder'

The IF actor shares four children with Blake Lively

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ryan Reynolds' job as an actor can get him a lot of perks for his kids with Blake Lively, but it also recently caused quite the scare.

Though his current role as Cal on IF – a movie all about imaginary friends – is as wholesome as it gets, his role as Deadpool is not necessarily as much, to the point where it left one of his daughters screaming "bloody murder."

During a recent appearance on the Today Show, while speaking with hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, the Wrexham FC co-owner got to talking, naturally, about imaginary friends, and whether his kids have any.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star in the first trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

"They're the children of celebrities, they have a wide array of maladaptive coping mechanisms at their disposal at any given moment," he first joked, before sharing: "My daughter Betty, she has a very vivid imagination, so there's always somebody standing behind me, and I turn around quickly like a horror movie."

To that Savannah quipped: "At least it's not Deadpool," and while Ryan agreed that luckily the character isn't an imaginary friend of his kids, he still "ruined them" with the role nonetheless.

Ryan went on to reveal that he has a Deadpool suit on a "mold" of his body, "downstairs in the basement," and: "It was sort of silhouetted one night, and one of my kids went down there, screamed bloody murder."

Ryan Reynolds pictured at home watching the trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine"© Instagram
Ryan first starred as Deadpool in 2009

He continued: "I ran down because I forgot it was down there, I screamed bloody murder…" before jokingly adding: "So yeah, everyone's pretty well damaged."

MORE: Ryan Reynolds shares touching story involving his and Blake Lively's daughter James in heartfelt tribute

MORE: Blake Lively's 'retro' old-time aesthetic in $5m New York penthouse is fit for a castle

Ryan and Blake, who tied the knot in 2012, share four kids; they welcomed  daughters James, nine, in 2014, Inez, seven, in 2016, followed by Betty, four, in 2019, plus a fourth child, whose name or sex they have yet to reveal, in late 2023.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 15: Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California.© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
The couple with their first two daughters in 2016

During his appearance on Today, the doting father also joked about the ongoing mystery behind his fourth child's name, particularly whether it's featured in close friend Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department.

MORE: Blake Lively says 'dreams really do come true' as she shares loving photo of husband Ryan Reynolds

Both Inez and Betty's names were first revealed in the "So High School" singer's song "Betty" from the 2020 album folklore, and moreover, some of the names mentioned in the album are Cassandra, Peter, Chloe, Sam, Sophia, Marcus, Robin, and Aimee.

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively take a picture with friends at a Chiefs game© Instagra
Taylor, Ryan and Blake are all close friends

Still, when asked if one of those is his fourth child's name, he simply joked: "We always wait for Taylor to tell us the child's name," and further teased: "We'll say this, we're still waiting."

"So Taylor, let's maybe start…" he went on, adding: "She's a prolific writer I mean, what are we doing here. Lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more