Ryan Reynolds reveals terrifying but hilarious incident in family home that left kid screaming 'bloody murder'

Ryan Reynolds' job as an actor can get him a lot of perks for his kids with Blake Lively, but it also recently caused quite the scare.

Though his current role as Cal on IF – a movie all about imaginary friends – is as wholesome as it gets, his role as Deadpool is not necessarily as much, to the point where it left one of his daughters screaming "bloody murder."

During a recent appearance on the Today Show, while speaking with hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, the Wrexham FC co-owner got to talking, naturally, about imaginary friends, and whether his kids have any.

"They're the children of celebrities, they have a wide array of maladaptive coping mechanisms at their disposal at any given moment," he first joked, before sharing: "My daughter Betty, she has a very vivid imagination, so there's always somebody standing behind me, and I turn around quickly like a horror movie."

To that Savannah quipped: "At least it's not Deadpool," and while Ryan agreed that luckily the character isn't an imaginary friend of his kids, he still "ruined them" with the role nonetheless.

Ryan went on to reveal that he has a Deadpool suit on a "mold" of his body, "downstairs in the basement," and: "It was sort of silhouetted one night, and one of my kids went down there, screamed bloody murder."

© Instagram Ryan first starred as Deadpool in 2009

He continued: "I ran down because I forgot it was down there, I screamed bloody murder…" before jokingly adding: "So yeah, everyone's pretty well damaged."

Ryan and Blake, who tied the knot in 2012, share four kids; they welcomed daughters James, nine, in 2014, Inez, seven, in 2016, followed by Betty, four, in 2019, plus a fourth child, whose name or sex they have yet to reveal, in late 2023.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The couple with their first two daughters in 2016

During his appearance on Today, the doting father also joked about the ongoing mystery behind his fourth child's name, particularly whether it's featured in close friend Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Both Inez and Betty's names were first revealed in the "So High School" singer's song "Betty" from the 2020 album folklore, and moreover, some of the names mentioned in the album are Cassandra, Peter, Chloe, Sam, Sophia, Marcus, Robin, and Aimee.

© Instagra Taylor, Ryan and Blake are all close friends

Still, when asked if one of those is his fourth child's name, he simply joked: "We always wait for Taylor to tell us the child's name," and further teased: "We'll say this, we're still waiting."

"So Taylor, let's maybe start…" he went on, adding: "She's a prolific writer I mean, what are we doing here. Lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."