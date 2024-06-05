Savannah Guthrie gets emotional as she shares 'crushing' post fellow parents can relate to

Savannah Guthrie was feeling all the feels at the start of the week as the Today Show star took a trip down memory lane.

The mother-of-two discovered an adorable picture of her youngest child Charles, seven, in her photo feed, showing the little boy as a smiling baby dressed in a khaki romper suit with a 'C' emblazoned on it.

The 52-year-old wrote in the caption: "Today's installment in crushing throwback photos autogenerated by iPhone," along with a broken heart emoji.

Savannah shares Charles 'Charlie', and daughter Vale, nine, with husband Michael Feldman.

She's been incredibly honest about her journey to motherhood, and Charlie has been referred to on several occasions as the star's "medical miracle" baby, after Savannah went through several rounds of IVF to have him.

Savannah Guthrie went on an emotional trip down memory lane this week

Talking to Health magazine, she explained: "Because we are older, it was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

Savannah Guthrie and her children Charles and Vale

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we're so blessed."

Savannah was 42 when she had her first child but she said she didn't purposefully delay having children. "I didn’t have my act together," she admitted to People magazine. "I was doing the best I could in my personal life, and my professional life was going better. So you know, you just keep doing the thing that works. At the time of her comments, she was pregnant with Charles and continued tearfully.

© NBC Savannah's children often appear on Today

"I think that's why I feel such an acute level of gratitude about getting to have a baby. Because I know how late it is in the game, you know? "I’m a person of faith. It feels like the greatest embrace from God that I can imagine, to get to have a baby. And to get to have a second is just beyond."

Savannah also opened up to her Today co-host, Hoda Kotb, about the challenges of trying to become a second-time mom slightly later in life.

© Photo: Instagram The Today Show star is raising her children in New York

"The older I got, when that kept not happening to me, I was heartbroken for a lot of years," she said. The star confessed that while she was incredibly happy with her career, a family was what she really wanted.

"You work in a job like ours and it's so public, people think, 'Oh my gosh, that must have been the thing that you focused on your whole life. That must have been your dream. That must have been the only thing you worked for,'" she added. "In the end, all I ever wanted was just to have a family."