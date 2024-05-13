Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne makes first TV appearance as shy teen steps into the limelight — watch

Angelina Jolie is celebrating the success of the Broadway production of S.E. Hinton's The Outsiders, which was recently nominated for 12 Tony Awards, with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

Angelina made an appearance on the Today Show with the cast of The Outsiders, talking about the show and sticking around for a performance of one of its songs.

While talking about the show, the camera also panned over to her 15-year-old daughter, who watched from the sidelines while her mom spoke about their shared love for the theater and the 1967 novel that started it all. Watch the adorable moment below...

WATCH: Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne joins her for first TV appearance

The mother-daughter pair have worked on the show together as co-producers, and made their first TV appearance together to promote the musical ahead of the Tonys.

Hoda Kotb asked Angelina about her daughter Vivienne's involvement with the show, mentioning that she was the one who turned her mom onto the production, and Angelina reiterated that it was all about "family."

"She did," the Oscar-winning star responded. "But I think that's to say for anybody watching and anybody who is going to see this and what they brought forward…this is about family."

"And the same reason it responded to her and the same reason she wanted me next to her watching it and the same reason we all hugged when I came out here is because this is about family."

Hoda asked how the Girl, Interrupted star reacted to receiving 12 Tony nominations for the show (the second-most of the ceremony for a musical after the Alicia Keys musical Hell's Kitchen), and she revealed that it was actually her youngest daughter who broke the news to her that morning.

MORE: Angelina Jolie supported by stylish son Pax in rare photo

The star was left almost lost for words as she replied: "It was…I woke up, my daughter was sitting on my bed and she told me. And I was…I love this group so much, I'm so proud of the work that they've done and I'm in awe of all of them."

© Getty Images Angelina was inspired to take on the project by Vivienne, who watched the show and fell in love with it

"Awards don't always say it [all], when something's not nominated it could still be the most wonderful piece. But when people you love, you feel like they deserve it and they've worked hard for it, they do get recognized, it means a great deal."

MORE: Angelina Jolie looks incredible as she treats mini-me daughter Vivienne to special evening

Describing the show as a "passion project," Angelina stuck around for the Fourth Hour of Today to speak with Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager about passing down the love for theater from her mother Marcheline Bertrand to her own kids.

© Getty Images "The Outsiders" and "Hell's Kitchen" are this year's most nominated musicals

The filmmaker and humanitarian shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt: twins Knox and Vivienne, daughters Shiloh, 17, and Zahara, 18, plus sons Pax, 20, and Maddox, 22.

SEE: Angelina Jolie, Madonna, Nick Cannon and more stars with 6+ kids – and their sweet family pics

"My daughter Viv loves theater as much as my mother did, if not more," she gushed. "It's beautiful to get to know your children, everybody knows this, or people you love, if you don't have children."

© Getty Images She revealed that her daughter's love for theater came from her grandmother

"To get to know them and figure out what they love and what moves them, you start to understand why and it tells you about their character and what they've learned about life or where they're at in life."