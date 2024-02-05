Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager pose poolside during dreamy vacation with daughters

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager enjoyed a heavenly getaway over the weekend and shared some envy-inducing photos with fans.

Jenna took to Instagram with a selection of photos with her friend and co-host who were joined by their oldest children, Vale, nine, and Mila, 10.

In the first image, they were standing poolside with Jenna's daughter wrapped in a towel and the others wearing pretty sundresses.

Another snapshot showed them on the beach, sitting on deck chairs underneath a cabana with the ocean in front of them.

Jenna also added a sweet image of the girls playing by the water's edge. "The weekend looks better through rose colored glasses" she captioned the post and revealed they'd spent the weekend at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach.

The luxury hotel commented on Jenna's post and added: "We absolutely loved having you all at the Pink Paradise." And after Jenna called it "heaven" the famed establishment added: "Thank you we can't wait to welcome you home on another visit."

The pair are firm friends and have enjoyed many vacations together. Speaking with People about the bond that they have, Savannah said: "The core of our friendship and our kids' friendship is so strong."

Savannah with her children

She explained that while Jenna has now moved out of the city and is now living in Connecticut, they were neighbors, and both the hosts and their kids - Savannah is also a mom to Charley, seven, and Jenna to Poppy, eight, and Hal, four - became closer than ever.

"It was such a beautiful moment in time, those five, six, seven years that we were neighbors. Our kids grew up together," she said.

Savannah visiting hospital shortly after Jenna's son Hal was born

The Today star added: "They were more like cousins than anything," explaining: "Hal, her youngest, is my godson, so my kids like to call the other kids their god brothers and sisters. And it feels like family."

Though she confessed: "It broke our hearts a little to not be neighbors anymore, and not be in and out of each other's houses all day long," of Jenna's move, she maintained: "Our kids are still buddies. What we just do now is, she's out of the city, so we just make weekend plans and try to see each other."

© Instagram Jenna shares her three children with husband Henry

"Mila and Vale are very, very close. Charley and Poppy are really good friends," she noted, adding: "When we get together it's like no time has passed at all."

