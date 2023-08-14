Savannah Guthrie shared a loving tribute to her daughter Vale on Sunday as she celebrated her ninth birthday. Taking to Instagram, Savannah posted several photos of her daughter along with the caption: "This is nine, and she is divine."

The 51-year-old then added sweetly: "And so is being her mommy." Vale is the oldest of the Today anchor and her husband Michael Feldman, 54,'s two children. Their son Charley was born in December 2016, and is now six years old.

Several of Savannah's celebrity friends took to the comments of Savannah's social media post to wish her daughter a very happy birthday. "Happy birthday Vale my fellow swiftie!" Mariska Hargitay posted, referencing Savannah and Vale's recent trip to see Taylor Swift's tour in Los Angeles on August 8, during which they met and traded friendship bracelets with the Law & Order actress.

© Instagram Mariska and Savannah at the Taylor concert

"Love her cartwheel set up!" fellow journalist Katie Couric commented, referring to Savannah's video of her daughter which she posted as part of the image carousel. Spanx founder Sara Blakely also posted her well wishes to Vale, commenting: "So so adorable!!!"

"Happy Birthday beautiful Vale!!" said Savannah's Today co-star Kristen Welker. Other fans of the star were emotional to see just how grown-up the daytime TV host's oldest was now. "I vividly remember you calling into the show after she was born," said one person. "This is so crazy… Watching her grow has been fun! Happy birthday Vale!!" they added.

"Happy birthday Vale," another penned, before adding complimentarily: "And she looks like her beautiful mama more and more every time I see pix."

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie and daughter Vale pose for photos before seeing Taylor Swift in concert

As well as celebrating her children, Savannah has recently been looking back on her own life story and her choice to leave behind her legal career path to pursue a career in broadcast journalism. Appearing on Brooke Shields' podcast Now What?, she revealed an early attempt to move into broadcasting has left her feeling "like I wasn't good enough." But while her "Plan B" backup of law school led her to success there, it wasn't to be.

"The long story short is I went to law school, I got a job at the law firm, I had this clerkship with a federal judge all lined up, and in law school that's a big deal. And I was about to come work for the judge, it was going to be in September, but I couldn't shake the feeling that it wasn't really what I wanted," Savannah confessed to Brooke.

© NBC Savannah found her dream career on Today

"I had this secret dream of wanting to be a correspondent, I wanted to be on the national news, I wanted to make it," she continued, before she then revealed: "I decided if I am going to do it, I've got to do it now," and the rest, as they say, is history. Savannah left her clerkship, and thankfully her gut feeling paid off and she successfully managed to build her career to where she is today.

