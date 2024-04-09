Savannah Guthrie changes appearance in tribute to Today co-star – details

Savannah Guthrie made a special gesture to her Today co-star Hoda Kotb on Tuesday's edition of the NBC morning news show.

In celebration of Hoda's fifth year as the co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Savannah wore a pink shirt as a nod to the show's color scheme.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie honors her co-host Hoda Kotb with her outfit

On Monday evening, Hoda and her co-host Jenna Bush Hager flipped the switch at the Empire State Building, lighting the historic landmark pink and purple in honor of the show's fifth anniversary.

Sharing footage from their big moment on Today, Savannah said: "Another reason to look up here in New York, the Empire State Building shining in pink and purple for the five-year anniversary of Hoda & Jena. How about that?"

© NBC Savannah Guthrie wore pink in celebration of her co-star

Speaking about the milestone, Hoda said: "We flipped the switch! It was really, really fun. Our whole crew came out. It was quite the moment for us."

Savannah then revealed that she had opted for a pink shirt in celebration of her co-star. "I'm wearing pink for you, actually, to celebrate the anniversary," she said.

Hoda and Jenna have been hosting the 4th Hour together since 2019. While Hoda has fronted the show since 2007, Jenna joined in 2019 as Kathie Lee Gifford's replacement.

© Getty Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager celebrated their fifth anniversary as co-hosts on Monday

Reflecting on their journey together during Monday's edition of the program, Jenna said: "It feels like it was yesterday, and it feels so profound to get to sit next to somebody that exudes joy.

"No matter what you have going on, you greet me with a smile every single day, and I know it's not always easy. In fact it's not easy at all. But we're here," she added.

© NBC Hoda and Jenna's friendship has blossomed over five years as co-hosts

The pair were quickly brought to tears as they reflected on their friendship, which has blossomed over the past five years.

Hoda was full of praise for her co-star. "Here's the thing about this," she began. "We started off as colleagues slash friends. We didn't really know each other. Over the five years, there have been… there's such a deep understanding of the other's soul and purpose.

"We have traveled down these roads together. A lot of times friendships don't grow – you talk about the old days – not ours."

Hoda and Jenna flipped the switch at the Empire State Building View post on Instagram

The mom-of-two continued: "Every day it's something different, something new, something we're learning. You've led me down a path because of people who you knew in your life and people who are kind of healers who've helped heal me. And I mean, it's all meant to be. This is all meant to be."