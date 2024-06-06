Carrie Johnson's wild-haired son Wilf plays with siblings on idyllic beach break – rare photos

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie and their three children Wilfred, Romy and Frank look to be having the most wonderful time on their sun-filled holiday together.

Mum Carrie took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a series of cheerful snaps showing her young children playing together on the beach and enjoying a family walk.

We're not sure where the fivesome are holidaying but the azure blue sea, rocky landscape and picture of pasta-filled shop shelves hint Italy may be their destination.

© Instagram Boris and Carrie's baby Frank

Carrie shared the sweetest photo of her baby boy Frank sitting in a high chair looking out to the shore, followed by snaps of her eldest two children Wilfred and Romy larking about on the sandy beach.

© Instagran Carrie Johnsons kids play on the beach

The mum-of-three also shared a selfie showing off her pretty necklace which featured the initials of her children.

"The perfect beach girl necklace from @candybeads1," wrote Carrie.

© Instagram Two of the Johnson children walk along some rocks

Carrie and kids' travels

The Johnson clan have had quite an adventurous few months, with trips to Los Angeles and Morocco.

On her Morocco visit, Carrie posted: "Last week - before I became a duck mum (!) - @annaelerihart and I took the kids to Morocco for a few days. We stayed in a little guesthouse I’ve been going to for over 10 years so it was v cool to go back with my gang, although poor Frank spent most of the time in teething hell. He seemed so poorly one night I nearly took him to hospital in Marrakech, I was so worried. It’s so hard seeing the little ones in pain and still no sign of any pesky teeth!"

Poor Frank, those nights with teething pain are hellish for babies and parents alike.

© Instagram Wilf Johnson with tousled hair on a boat

WATCH: Wilf's amazing birthday gift

Wilf's birthday celebrations

The family recently spoiled their eldest child Wilf on his fourth birthday, throwing him a dinosaur-themed party and gifting him a very cool fire engine wooden playhouse in the back garden.

© Instagram Wilf looked so precious dressed in his bright red jacket and hat

On Instagram, Carrie wrote: "My eldest turned 4 today. Wilfy. The boy with the biggest heart, the best laugh and the cheekiest grin.

"I can’t believe how lucky I am to get to see and hug you every day. This birthday felt a bit bittersweet as you’re growing up so fast now which is so exciting but also makes my heart hurt a little too.

"I can’t believe you’re off to school soon. Three has been such a magical age. I hope four is just as good. I’m so proud of you."