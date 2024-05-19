Carrie Johnson delights with rare glimpse of tousle-haired lookalike daughter Romy - and she's adorable

Fresh from sharing images of her sun-soaked luxury trip to California with her baby son Frank, Carrie Johnson shared another sweet look into her family life at the weekend.

The doting mother took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted the cutest glimpse of her two-year-old daughter Romy, whose blonde flowing locks are just like her mum's, as she sweetly played in the family's garden, running with and stroking one of the newborn ducks they've been raising.

Her mini-me daughter looked the picture of casual country style in an adorable pair of multi-coloured dungarees worn over a long-sleeved blue top and red boots.

The sweet pictures come at a busy time for the family, soon after they celebrated son Wilf's fourth birthday.

Carrie also recently reunited with Queen Camilla for a cause close to both of their hearts.

© Instagram Little Romy has flowing blonde waves like her mum

Family celebrations

The Johnson family celebrated Carrie and Boris' eldest son Wilf's fourth birthday earlier this month.

The little boy enjoyed some sweet family celebrations with his mum, siblings and dad, who appeared in a rare photo for the occasion.

© Instagram The Johnsons are raising some ducks

In the snapshot, the former PM could be seen looking into the eyes of his son, with Wilf gazing back at his father, as the pair were joined by a giant dress-up dinosaur.

Taking to Instagram, Carrie called the day "utter chaos," before adding: "But we loved it."

© Instagram Wilf has just turned four

In a lengthy caption, Carrie thanked the party suppliers for making her oldest son's party magical, beginning: "Today we made dreams come true with a monster truck and dinosaur party to celebrate Wilf turning 4."

She then continued with the relatable parenting sentiment: "I now need to lie down for a v. long time."

The Johnsons' family life

The couple married in 2021 in an intimate Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral attended by just thirty guests. They now share children Wilf, Romy, and Frank, who is ten months old.

The family live in the picturesque Oxfordshire village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell and their sprawling £3.8 million home is the perfect place to raise their three young children.

© Getty Boris and Carrie married in 2021

One of the most alluring features of their Grade-II listed Brightwell Manor is undoubtedly the five acres of plush greenery it's built upon.

Carrie occasionally shares glimpses of her children's outdoorsy life on her Instagram account, which range from the kids tending to their pet chicks and ducks to enjoying delicious picnics al fresco.

© Instagram The family enjoy life in the country

A royal connection

Earlier this month, Carrie attended a special event at Buckingham Palace. Held by Queen Camilla, the reception relaunched The Wash Bag Project, which was first begun by the Queen when she was the Duchess of Cornwall.

© Getty Carrie chatting with Queen Camilla

The initiative provides a wash bag of toiletries, donated by Boots and distributed by In Kind Direct, to people who have been affected by rape and sexual abuse.

Speaking to Carrie, Camilla appeared to say: "Very nice to see you again, I haven't seen you for a long while. Not since you packed up that home." To much laughter, Boris's wife replied: "I know. Chaos, chaos."