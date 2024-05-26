Carrie Johnson melts hearts with adorable photo of tousle-haired daughter Romy

Carrie Johnson recently delighted her fans when she shared an insight into family life alongside her baby son Frank.

The mum-of-three took to social media again on Sunday, this time posting the most adorable photo of her little girl, two-year-old Romy.

In the sweet snapshot, the youngster could be seen walking down the garden path with one of her friends, each sporting tousled blonde hair and summer dresses as they strode determinedly forward.

Carrie didn't add any caption to the image, allowing it to speak for itself.

The cute moment comes just a couple of weeks after the former media rep, who married former Prime Minister Boris back in 2021, revealed that she was introducing her children to Eurovision for the first time – with mixed results!

Carrie is having a very busy year so far, having recently returned from a whirlwind trip to Los Angeles and also recently attending a star-studded event at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Camilla in honour of a cause close to both of their hearts.

She also planned an epic fourth birthday party for her and Boris' eldest son Wilf, who just turned four at a fabulous family party.

Carrie and Boris share three children

Party time

The Johnson family celebrated Carrie and Boris' eldest son Wilf's fourth birthday earlier this month. The little boy enjoyed some sweet family celebrations with his mum, siblings and dad, who appeared in a rare photo for the occasion.

In the snapshot, the former PM could be seen looking into the eyes of his son, with Wilf gazing back at his father, as the pair were joined by a giant dress-up dinosaur.

Taking to Instagram, Carrie called the day "utter chaos," before adding: "But we loved it."

The Johnsons' home life

The couple married in 2021 in an intimate Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral attended by just thirty guests. They now share children Wilf, Romy, and Frank, who is ten months old.

The family live in the picturesque Oxfordshire village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell and their sprawling £3.8 million home is the perfect place to raise their three young children.

One of the most alluring features of their Grade-II listed Brightwell Manor is undoubtedly the five acres of plush greenery it's built upon.

Carrie occasionally shares glimpses of her children's outdoorsy life on her Instagram account, which range from the kids tending to their pet chicks and ducks to enjoying delicious picnics al fresco.

A royal connection

Earlier this month, Carrie attended a special event at Buckingham Palace. Hosted by Queen Camilla, the reception relaunched The Wash Bag Project, which was first begun by the Queen when she was the Duchess of Cornwall.

The initiative provides a wash bag of toiletries, donated by Boots and distributed by In Kind Direct, to people who have been affected by rape and sexual abuse.

Speaking to Carrie, Camilla appeared to say: "Very nice to see you again, I haven't seen you for a long while. Not since you packed up that home." To much laughter, Boris's wife replied: "I know. Chaos, chaos."