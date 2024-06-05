Carrie Johnson delights with rare photo of son Wilf and his incredible baby blond hair on sun-soaked family holiday

Carrie Johnson recently shared the sweetest photo of her eldest son, Wilfred, four, during the bank holiday break as he relaxed on a sofa at home with one of the family's ducklings.

On Wednesday, the mum-of-three melted hearts once again when she posted a previously unseen snapshot of the little boy as he gazed out at the sea from the deck of a boat, dressed in a striped T-shirt and shark-patterned shorts.

With his incredible baby blond, tousled hair, he looked just like his dad, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who Carrie married in 2021.

The former media rep also posted a sweet image of the couple's youngest child, baby son Frank, who has striking red hair.

The pictures come just a few weeks after the family enjoyed a celebration in honour of Wilf's birthday.

© Instagram Wilf celebrated turning four with his family

Family celebrations

The Johnson family celebrated Wilf's fourth birthday earlier last month and in glimpses of the special day that Carrie shared to social media, the youngster could be seen enjoying a fun family day with his mum, siblings and dad Boris, who appeared in a rare photo for the occasion.

In the snapshot, the former PM could be seen looking into the eyes of his son, with Wilf gazing back at his father, as the pair were joined by a giant dress-up dinosaur.

© Instagram The family recently adopted some ducklings

Taking to Instagram, Carrie called the day "utter chaos," before adding: "But we loved it."

In a lengthy caption, Carrie thanked the party suppliers for making her oldest son's party magical, beginning: "Today we made dreams come true with a monster truck and dinosaur party to celebrate Wilf turning 4."

She then went on: "I now need to lie down for a v. long time."

Carrie and Boris' family life

The couple married three years ago in an intimate Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral attended by just thirty guests. They now share children Wilf, Romy, and Frank, who is 11 months old.

The family live in the picturesque Oxfordshire village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell and their sprawling £3.8 million home is the perfect place to raise their three young children.

© Instagram The family love life in the country

One of the most alluring features of their Grade-II listed Brightwell Manor is undoubtedly the five acres of plush greenery it's built upon.

Carrie occasionally shares glimpses of her children's outdoorsy life on her Instagram account, which range from the kids tending to their pet chicks and ducks to enjoying delicious picnics al fresco.

© Getty Carrie and Boris' May 29, 2021 wedding

Royal connections

Earlier this month, Carrie attended a special event at Buckingham Palace. Held by Queen Camilla, the reception relaunched The Wash Bag Project, which was first begun by the Queen when she was the Duchess of Cornwall.

© Getty Queen Camilla shaking hands with Carrie

The initiative provides a wash bag of toiletries, donated by Boots and distributed by In Kind Direct, to people who have been affected by rape and sexual abuse.

Speaking to Carrie, Camilla appeared to say: "Very nice to see you again, I haven't seen you for a long while. Not since you packed up that home." To much laughter, Boris's wife replied: "I know. Chaos, chaos."