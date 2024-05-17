Carrie Johnson's curly-haired son Frank has cutest reaction to lookalike dad Boris

Carrie Johnson has swapped England for sunny Los Angeles, and it appears as though she's holidaying with her three children Wilfred, Romy and Frank.

Her youngest son, who was born in July 2023, proved he was missing his father, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as he had the sweetest reaction to spotting him on TV.

© Instagram Carrie's 10-month-old son celebrated when he saw his father on TV

With his back to the camera, the tot appeared to have just woken up from a nap as he sported dishevelled hair while raising his arms in the air and watching his lookalike father – who had the same wild blonde mane – make a video appearance on the news.

Other photos show the doting mother getting dressed up in an orange-print dress for dinner, where she sat Frank on the table for a cuddle, affectionately writing: "Love [you]" as she covered his face with the message to protect his privacy.

© Instagram Carrie is visiting LA with her children

"First night in LA. Have had this dress for nearly 10 years [and] still love it," she captioned another mirror selfie.

Frank's milestone

Carrie's family trip comes after her youngest child achieved a very big milestone – walking!

In early May, Carrie revealed ten-month-old Frank was already confident chasing the family's pet chicks around the garden and keeping up with dad Boris on a walk.

The Johnsons' home life

The Johnson family live in the picturesque Oxfordshire village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in a stunning £3.8 million home.

Boris and Carrie – who got married in 2021 at Westminster Cathedral in front of just thirty guests – previously rented out their £1.2million four-bedroom house in Camberwell, south London to live at number 11 Downing Street while Boris was Prime Minister.

At the time, reports suggested that Carrie struggled to raise her young children inside the central London property with little private outdoor space during the coronavirus lockdown.

© Instagram The Johnson family home has its own duck pond

Some suggested that the property, which was previously decorated with John Lewis items, was "like a prison".

Now, Carrie and Boris enjoy plenty of space at their current family home Brightwell Manor, which sits on five acres of plush greenery including its own moat and duck bond.

