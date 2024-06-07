Professional dancer Ola Jordan has opened up about life at home with her daughter Ella, age four, and her dancer husband James Jordan in her HELLO! column Ola & Ella.

The former Strictly star shares how their sweet daughter is following in her star dad's footsteps with one of his favourite hobbies, and it's not dancing - although little Ella does take a weekly dance class. You can see her having a boogie in the video below.

WATCH: Ella Jordan shows off cute dance moves at home

In this week's column, Ola reveals how James is teaching his daughter how to play his most-loved sport, golf, and it's seriously cute. The pair might even spend the upcoming Father's Day practicing together.

We also hear about Ella's frightening accident on her bike which gave her parents quite a shock. Like a proper trooper she got straight back on and cycled off!

Read on to hear about the Jordans' week…

Hurrah for nursery

Ella's back at nursery after the half term break, which is good. She's happy to go back. She got so bored at home during the week off – it's so hard to entertain her. I felt like she was getting naughtier and naughtier as the week was progressing.

I think she finds it hard playing by herself so then she always says, 'Mummy can you play with me?' but I can only play so much, I've got to get on with other things as well.

It's hard to keep entertaining her, and she's full on – she's got so much energy. She likes playing games, doing sporty things – she's a doer.

© Ola Jordan Ola and Ella Jordan on holiday

She loves Lego and so do I. The thing is, Ella and I argue over how we build the Lego. I say, 'I want it like that Ella' and she goes, 'No mummy, not like that'. We get all angry with each other about Lego! She's very strong-minded. James comes up to me and goes: 'You are arguing with a four-year-old over Lego'. It's funny.

Nursery is so good for Ella – she comes back covered in paint and I don't do that with her at home all day long. It's good for her to play with other children.

Having an only child

Ella's an only child and there is definitely a bit of a stigma around it, like, 'Oh, is that the only one you're going to have?'

I do think more and more people are having one child now. There are quite a lot of parents at Ella's nursery with only one child and they're not planning to have any more. It's much more common than it used to be.

Some people can't have more than one child so it's difficult. People always ask about it. I don't think it comes from a bad place though.

© Ola Jordan Ola and James Jordan's daughter Ella

Ella's bike accident

Ella had quite a big fall on her bike this week at the park. She's really good on her bike now but she was cycling on a gravelly bit round a corner, and she slipped and fell quite badly.

© Getty Thankfully Ella is ok after her fall

I was really worried, but thankfully she was OK. She had her helmet on and I put a cardigan on her so she had long sleeves and fortunately she was only slightly grazed – she cried but James encouraged her to get back on her bike and do it again.

She was fine. I probably would have said, 'Oh no baby, do you want to have a break?' but James was right to get her cycling again, otherwise she might have developed a fear of her bike.

She also hurt herself at the scooter club this week. When we picked her up her arm was really swollen, almost like someone rode over her arm but we don't know what happened. She's too young to explain. Thankfully she can move her arm and it's ok.

Ella's a Swiftie!

Ella absolutely loves Taylor Swift, she's a proper Swiftie. She likes going into our lounge, putting music on and just singing away. She also sings and dances to Meghan Trainor.

She dances in her dress and goes, 'Mummy video me!' I've got so many videos of her dancing in front of the TV, it's so cute.

© Instagram Little Ella is loving her dance classes

Father's Day plans with Ella

We might go out for a meal for Father's Day as it's my sister's birthday too. It depends what James wants to do; I feel like he's still really grieving his dad.

I have to be sensitive about Father's Day because I know he misses his dad. As much as it's a happy day for him with Ella, he'll still really feel that his dad's not around.

So for Father's Day, if James wants to play golf, I'll let him go and play golf. If he wants to spend it with Ella, then he can do that. James has been teaching Ella how to play golf; they go to the driving range together and practice putting, it's adorable.

© Instagram Allan had a close bond with Ella

Ella and her grandad Alan

Ella always asks about her Grandad Alan. She understands that one grandad is in heaven.

She always asks why he's gone to heaven, and we tell her that he was really ill, and the doctors couldn't save him, so he went to heaven. She knows Grandad Alan is up in heaven. She asks questions, she asks if she will go to heaven.

You've got to be honest because if something happens in the close family, they need to know. As hard as it is, and people might try to shield their kids from talking about things, if something happens to someone they love, it will affect them just as much as it affects you.

We've got videos of Ella with her grandad Alan and she watches them, which is lovely to have.