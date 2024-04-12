Professional dancers James and Ola Jordan have opened up about their unconventional family sleeping arrangements to HELLO!

In the latest episode of their online show At Home with James & Ola, the husband-and-wife dancing duo reveal that they co-sleep with their four-year-old daughter Ella, and the trio are perfectly happy with the set-up.

The new episode below sees the Jordans joined by Parenting Coach and founder of Positively Parenthood Heidi Skudder, who shares her expert advice with the couple.

James and Ola asked for Heidi's advice on co-sleeping, along with their daughter's need for independence at a young age, and how they can help Ella take healthy risks. Climbing to the top of trees and bombing around on scooters gives us parents a heart attack!

Broaching the co-sleeping issue, James admits: "I'm scared to tell you all about it."

"My dad would be looking down on me now going, 'Son, you've made a rod for your own back.' That's exactly what he would say, because I remember being a kid and not being allowed to go into my mum and dad's bed."

Ola divulges: "There's three pillows and everyone's got their own pillow."

We were fascinated to hear that the couple's bed is a huge Emperor size at two metres wide, which means there's plenty of room for the whole family.

The couple are happy with the bed situation because they all get a good night's sleep, rather than battling sleep deprivation from being up at night with Ella, who routinely wakes around 1am then gets into bed with them.

Find out what Parenting Expert Heidi Skudder said about the Jordans co-sleeping in the video above – should they change their nighttime setup or continue as they are?

Also in this week's episode, James and Ola update us on Ella's health, after months of constant illness and hospital trips.

"She's back to her normal self," Ola happily reveals.

"She's put on weight again, which is amazing because she was down to like 14.8 kilos, and in the space of about four weeks she's up to nearly 17 now. She's eating a lot and she's been trying a lot of new food as well."

We're thrilled to hear that Ella is so much healthier after a tough winter.

You can see the adorable little girl in the video, wearing the cutest pink sequined dress – clearly taking after her dancer mummy!