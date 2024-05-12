Welcome to HELLO!'s new parenting column 'Ola & Ella' with former Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan and her four-year-old daughter Ella.

Every fortnight Ola will be chatting to us about her life as mum to adorable Ella as the sweet little girl embarks on her very own journey learning to dance, just like her star mum Ola and her dad James Jordan.

This week, the Jordan family are in Turkey as Ola and James are performing their Dance Shred routine and Ella has gone along to watch – as well as enjoy the sunny weather.

WATCH: Ella dances on holiday with mum and dad

"We're here to open a hotel. They've invited some Olympic champions, sports people and dancers to do a big weekend event," Ola tells us.

"James and I are doing a Dance Shred routine, athletes Colin Jackson and Paula Radcliffe are here, and other Strictly dancers like Ian Waite, AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis. It's going to be fun. Ella has been such a good girl so far, I'm really proud of her."

© Ola Jordan Ola and James Jordan forgot to bring daughter Ella's buggy on holiday

Oops, no buggy

Mummy and daddy made a massive boo boo on this trip… we forgot to bring Ella's buggy with us, so we're away on holiday for the first time without a buggy. She hasn't been in the buggy for ages, but I always take it on holiday.

I know buggies are a big topic with our social media followers. Last time we came to Turkey I posted a picture of Ella in the buggy – she was only three years old – and some people had a go at me saying, 'Why is she in the buggy, she's a big girl'.

© Ola Jordan Ola and James are performing their Dance Shred routine and Ella has gone along to watch

I had her in the buggy because she was falling asleep at lunchtimes. You do whatever you do to make your life easier, right?

But this time we left home without a buggy. Luckily she's fine, she's walking everywhere, and we don't have to carry her too much.

Ella doesn't nap anymore, but yesterday was a big day because we got up at 4am for our flight. She didn't sleep at all on the plane, then we got on the minibus to the hotel and she fell asleep. It was good she had a power nap because then she lasted until dinner.

© Ola Jordan Ella has been loving hotel life!

A bittersweet change

Ella is growing up, and while I'm happy, I also find it really upsetting and sad. I'm losing my baby!

Last night we went out for dinner, and she said, 'Mummy I'm going to take my handbag with me'. It was so cute! She's growing up to be this lovely little girl.

She was walking around with me saying, 'Mummy, what dress are you going to put on, I'm going to put on this one'. She chose her own dress. It's amazing, but I'm losing my baby; she's growing up so fast.

© Ola Jordan Ola can't get over how quickly Ella is growing up, and the holiday has made her emotional

Daddy went to the gym this morning, so Ella and I woke up late, we went to breakfast together and had such a lovely morning. She's a joy to be around, she's like my little mate.

So far there have been no tantrums, she's been amazing. But I would say that when daddy comes onto the scene, that's when she plays up a bit. She gets a bit angrier with me because daddy is here.

I don't know why it happens. She loves her dad and it's a bit like, 'Right, daddy's here, I don't need you anymore'. Fair enough, daddy does the fun things like swimming with her and then she's girly with mummy.

© Ola Jordan 'Ella is growing up, and while I'm happy, I also find it really upsetting and sad,' Ola admits

Dancing on holiday

Ella will be with us when we're dancing here in Turkey. I'll get a chair and put her next to me if she doesn't want to do Dance Shred. There will be other people around who can watch her and they've got a Kids Club here till 11pm at night, but I think she'd be happy enough to watch mummy and daddy work for a little bit.

Ella's big enough and clever enough to know that we're working now. She's used to it. I'm a working mum and I feel so lucky that I can fit some of my work around Ella and include her... she loves to dance so that helps!

It's different when you have a two-year-old; you can have a conversation with her now and she's more understanding. She met a friend yesterday at dinner, a little girl the same age as her. They were running around playing together.

© Instagram Little Ella is loving her dance classes

Ella likes watching us dance. She goes, 'Mummy, can you show me this and can you show me that?' It's very cute. She also goes to her own dance class once a week and she shows me her dance steps.

Every time she comes out of her lesson, she says, 'Mummy I really loved that'. I go, 'What did you learn today, can you show mummy?' and she says, 'I don't know, I can't remember' then she reminds herself and goes, 'I think this and that'.

Ella's health update

It's lovely to be in the hot weather again, as Ella couldn't shake off her winter cold back in England. I'm so glad she's well.

Her ear is still playing up which could be to do with the fact she likes swimming and diving but it's so nice seeing her healthy. I just hope that was the last winter of illness for her and she's not going to get that unwell again – especially as she's going to school in September.

© Ola Jordan Ella couldn't shake off her winter cold back in England - but she's thriving in Turkey!

Talking about school, her new teacher from school is coming to see her at her nursery soon.

I find it quite nerve-wracking, Ella starting school. She'll have a few settling-in days in July too, which will be helpful for her, and she'll be so cute in her little uniform. My baby is really growing up!