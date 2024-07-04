Exclusive: Joel Dommett 'best friends' with baby son as he shares parenting tips with wife Hannah Cooper

Wimbledon is upon us, and on the third sun-soaked day of the tournament, comedian Joel Dommett and partner Hannah Cooper dropped by the Emirates x HELLO! All Love Luncheon for a chat.

It's been a busy few months for the lovebirds who became first-time parents in 2023 when they welcomed a son, baby Wilde. Reflecting on their lives now, Hannah said: "I don't want to say it because I don't want to jinx it, but I think he's a chill baby. He doesn't have a lot of others to compare to, we don't have a group of 20 little mates to compare him to, but he seems like a little lovely guy."

© Photo by Hoda Davaine Hannah and Joel joined us at the Emirates x HELLO! All Love Luncheon

The mum-of-one added: "Joel and him are best friends. You know how everyone sells it with sons that they're mummy's boys, absolutely not! It's like I've got two children to be fair."

Joel then joked: "I've been looking for a friend for a while, and now I've got one," leading to Hannah to interject: "I'm definitely the third wheel."

© Photo by Hoda Davaine Joel revealed his close bond with his son

As first time parents, the couple have also had a lot of learning to do, and one of the main take aways for them was the importance of a rigid schedule. "We were never schedule people before," Hannah stated.

"We didn't even have a nine to five, so we weren't even used to that schedule!"

Agreeing with his wife, Joel said: "It feels like your life starts again, the next chapter of your life begins as soon as they're born." Hannah added: "There's a timer on everything, I'm now quicker with decision-making as there's no time to dwell."

© Photo by Hoda Davaine Hannah spoke about how what she learnt over the past year

She continued: "On the morning of contractions, I was still googling YouTube videos of how to change a nappy. When I look back at that, I learnt a lot."

The couple also joked about how Wimbledon would essentially serve as their holiday for the year as they spoke about their concerns with flying with their nine-month-old.

"We've got a small child so we're not really going on holiday," Joel explained. Hannah added: "I think we'll practice with short-hauls first and then we'll build up to the long haul. But sometimes you can luck out on a long-haul and they just sleep for the whole way."