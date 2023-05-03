Joel Domment reveals surprise baby news in gushing new photos

The TV star and his model girlfriend are expecting their first baby…

Joel Dommett and his beautiful wife Hannah Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram the mother-to-be shared a string of loved-up photo booth snaps alongside her beau who was lovingly kissing her blossoming baby bump.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Does anyone know how to change a nappy? Because Joel has **** himself." The heartfelt black and white shots coaused a major stir with friends and fans who couldn't wait to rush in with messages for the expectant couple.

Ashley Roberts penned: "Ahhhhh congrats!!!!!! So exciting." Frankie Bridge added: "Argh!!!!" alongside a heart eyes emoji. Pixie Lott wrote: "Aaaaa congratulations wonderful newsssss!!!"Oti Mabuse added: "Congratulations," alongside a heart, flame and star emoji.

Joel and Hannah are about to be parents for the first time

As well as kissing his beloved's bump in the sweet snaps, Joel was also computed cuddling up to his beautiful wife who looked positively glowing. Her cascading blonde hair was styled into loose voluminous curls.

The pair tied the knot in September 2019 with a lavish Mykonos wedding on the beach. Hannah was every inch the perfect bride wearing a sensational full-length, white, off-shoulder dress with a deep sweetheart neckline. The frock featured intricate embroidery all over and was slightly see-through to show off the model's golden tan.

Joel looked handsome in a midnight blue suit, which he wore with a classic white T-shirt and white trainers to honour the laid-back beachside affair.

The loved-up duo is cetainly a fan of a photo booth-style announcement as ahead of their big day they shared another string of loved-up photos with the words: "It's Dommett-Cooper wedding week".

7In the photos, the pair were pulling a variety of hilarious faces and playing around with a beautiful veil Hannah was wearing in the photos. The happy couple announced their engagement in 2017 the same year they purchased their first house together.

Sharing a video of their last moments in their first home, Joel revealed that the flat they shared was where he popped the question to Hannah.

Panning the camera to Hannah as she was overcome with emotion, Joel stated: "We're leaving this flat. I got engaged to you in this flat. Five years. Two of which I was with you." Hannah added: "We're onto a big adult house now" before Joel added: "We're going to be real adults. Love you." He captioned the video: "It's been the most emotional day but we did it."

