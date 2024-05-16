Exclusive: Elizabeth Hurley reveals the touching ways in which son Damian supports her important work

Elizabeth and Damian Hurley are as close as can be when it comes to a mother-son duo in Hollywood, with the pair having stood through thick and thin with each other.

At the Breast Cancer Research Fund's latest Hot Pink Party in NYC on May 14, Elizabeth, 58, spoke with HELLO! about her son's involvement with the foundation and her own efforts in breast cancer awareness.

"Damian's actually very involved, from my point of view," she said of her 22-year-old, explaining that she often joined him on her travels for the BCRF's global illumination program.

"When he was little, I often used to take him…we have this wonderful global illumination program where we've lit beautiful buildings pink all around the world."

"He came with me to India, to London, to New York, it's really been fabulous. I used to put on his little pink tie and pink ribbon. And really, from that age, he's always helped me. He's helped me write my speeches, he's helped with my Instagram."

"He's very involved, he knows a lot about breast cancer," she continued. "There's a group in London called Black Women Rising, [it's run] by one of our new global ambassadors. And we've been to several of her events to help raise funds and awareness and highlight difficulties they face in their community in England."

Elizabeth gushed about her son's involvement in her activism

She sweetly concluded: "He's just been generally involved. And he loves it!"

The Bedazzled star also spoke about the event involving a "bittersweet" element with the reliving of stories of families enduring cancer. "Any event like this is a bittersweet event, in a way."

"It's amazing that people are here to give their time, their money to help pay for more research. But a lot of people have experienced sadness themselves with breast cancer."

"I used to put on his little pink tie and pink ribbon. And really, from that age, he's always helped me."

"There is always a sadness at certain charity events. But I always think with one like this, where people are really encouraged also after they've donated to enjoy themselves, they have a really good evening too. It's all about finding the joy when you can whilst doing good."

In a recent conversation with HELLO!, Damian and Elizabeth spoke about their tight-knit relationship. "When there are just two of you, there's less falling out and stomping off because there's not really anywhere to go. There's just us," Elizabeth confessed.

The mother-son duo have shared an extremely close relationship from the very beginning

"We have completely separate lives in some ways, and there are, of course, private areas, but we've become a very strong team. For some things, we're each other's confidants; for other things, we're each other's best friends, the person the other one most wants to tell things to."

Damian, who directed his mom in his newly-released directorial debut Strictly Confidential, added: "We have a twin-like telepathy, and I think that serves us very well. But the moment there's a clash, it's like you're arguing with yourself.

"We have a twin-like telepathy, and I think that serves us very well."

"If we're fighting, we'll suddenly interrupt ourselves mid-sentence and go: 'Oh my God, I forgot to tell you.'"