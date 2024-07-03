Beverly Knight reveals sweet moment shared with Princess Kate – exclusive

It's not often singer-songwriter Beverly Knight can make it to summer events like Wimbledon as she's usually busy performing, so she was especially excited to attend this year's tennis extravaganza.

© Photo by Hoda Davaine Beverly was all smiles

Speaking to HELLO! at the Emirates x HELLO! All Love Luncheon, Beverly opened up about attending the last royal engagement Princess Kate attended before her shock cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Beverly performed at the Christmas concert for Nordoff and Robbins music therapy charity in 2023 alongisde Adam Lambert and other musical stars. The 'Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda' singer exclusively told HELLO! about her interaction with the "beautiful" Princess of Wales: "I was like: 'I love what you're wearing'."

© Getty Beverly wore a stunning green gown for the occasion

It was the last time Princess Kate was seen in public before her cancer announcement.

"It's just weird to think that it was a very short space of time after that she got a diagnosis and had to withdraw," Beverly reflected. "It's so strange to think we were all together."

She continued: "Cancer affects 50 per cent of us and it really can happen to anyone."

Beverly shared her sympathies and well-wishes for the Princess: "It's a very tough road to walk. Not only for the person suffering with the cancer, but for everybody around them. So, I just wish them well, I wish her well."

© Hoda Davaine Beverly wore an eye-catching red jumpsuit to Wimbledon

The star also reflected on a big milestone as she turns 50 this year, and she shared her best tips for hitting half a century.

"Living joyfully is a big one. I think joy does something like a chemical reaction inside the body when you have that abundant spirit. I embrace what is good in life. And that has definitely helped."

Beverly also told HELLO! her practical non-negotiables for living well at any age: "Practically, I get a lot of sleep, I drink a lot of water, and I don't drink alcohol at all, never have. Really, it's about self-care. And that is the big key," she shared. "People say age is just a number, but really, it's about what you're bringing to the table, what you're doing with your life."

© Hoda Davine Everyone was thrilled to be attending the big day

She also shared her secret for keeping her amazing voice up to scratch: "Dairy in general I will stay away from," the singer revealed. "It creates a lot of phlegm in the whole body. And of course when you're singing, you're going to notice that. You're going to be coughing and blowing your nose and all kinds of things."