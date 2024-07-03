Katie Boulter and Coco Gauff serve up sweet strawberry manicures at Wimbledon

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Tennis fans, brace yourselves because this year's Wimbledon isn't just serving up thrilling matches – it's also delivering some seriously cute nail art.

Katie Boulter and Coco Gauff have both been spotted on the court with the most adorable Wimbledon-themed strawberry manicures, and we are totally here for it.

At Wimbledon, the tradition of enjoying strawberries and cream is almost as iconic as the tennis itself. Each year, approximately 27 tons of strawberries and 7,000 litres of cream are consumed by spectators during the tournament. The strawberries are picked fresh each day at 4am, primarily from farms in Kent, to ensure they are at their best for the day's matches​.

Their nail art isn’t just a nod to Wimbledon’s iconic snack, but also a celebration of their individuality. Both athletes have set a new standard for on-court style, proving that a little creativity can go a long way in circumventing the club’s strict all-white dress code.

MORE: The 10 chicest designer tennis bags to inspire your Wimbledon style game

RELATED: What to wear to Wimbledon 2024: 6 Outfit ideas that totally serve

Next time you're watching these incredible athletes, don't forget to check out their nails – they're serving up more than just aces...

Katie Boulter's Strawberries & Cream Nails:

Nail art lover Katie Boulter kicked off her Wimbledon 2024 journey in style, both on and off the court. The 27-year-old tennis ace dazzled everyone not only with her skillful play against Tatjana Maria but also with her delightful nail aty. Boulter’s manicure is a whimsical ode to Wimbledon’s traditions.

© Clive Brunskill Katie Boulter reached a career-high ranking of world No.27 in the WTA rankings in March 2024

Her nails featured tiny, meticulously painted strawberries on white net, perfectly capturing the essence of the classic treat that is synonymous with the tournament. To top it off, she included stripes in the iconic purple and white colours of Wimbledon, creating a chic and playful look. Whether she's gripping the racket or celebrating a point, Boulter's nails are a fun reminder of the event's heritage.

© BEN STANSALL Katie Boulter's mani was on full display prior to her serve against Tatjana Maria on day two of Wimbledon 2024

MORE: Tenniscore: How to ace the aesthetic in 2024

RELATED: Wimbledon: The 20 best tennis player style moments of all time

Coco Gauff's Wimbledon Winning Manicure:

Meanwhile, American sensation Coco Gauff opted for a slightly more pared-back approach but with equal charm. As she effortlessly swept aside Grand Slam debutante Anca Todoni, Gauff’s nails showcased a simpler yet equally enchanting strawberries and cream theme.

© Clive Brunskill Gauff has career-high rankings of world No. 2 in singles and of world No. 1 in doubles by the WTA

Her manicure featured delicate strawberry motifs and a subtle touch of green and yellow, adding a fresh, summery vibe to her look. The minimalist design perfectly complements Gauff's style, bringing an elegant twist to the classic Wimbledon aesthetic. Each glance at her nails is a reminder of her ambitions for her first Wimbledon title and her ever-growing presence in the tennis world.

© Rob Newell - CameraSport On day three of Wimbledon 2024 Coco Gauff's strawberry nails were spotted during her match against Anca Todoni

Whether you're a nail art aficionado or a tennis enthusiast, Katie Boulter and Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon-themed manicures are sure to inspire, adding a touch of personality to the grandest of stages.