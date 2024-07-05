Barack and Michelle Obama lift lid on ultra-private daughter Malia's personality and her unique nickname

Barack and Michelle Obama have always maintained a level of privacy when it comes to their daughters, who are now all grown up and living lives apart from their parents' shadows.

However, on Thursday, the former POTUS and FLOTUS gave a rare glimpse into their firstborn Malia's personality and the close bond they have with her, as they paid tribute to her on her 26th birthday.

Barack sweetly revealed that despite being a grown-up now, Malia isn't afraid to be seen holding her father's hand in public, something he cherishes.

Michelle, meanwhile, revealed the sweet nickname she has for Malia: "My little pea", and expressed just how proud she was of her.

Malia is living in Los Angeles while her parents are still residing in Washington D.C., having found home there after moving from Chicago when Barack became President back in January 2009.

Michelle Obama revealed the sweet nickname she has for daughter Malia

He was in office for two terms, and after leaving The White House in January 2017, the family moved to a beautiful Tudor home in the city.

Now both Malia and Sasha, who is a graduate from the University of Southern California, reside in Los Angeles in a house share.

Barack Obama shared a heartwarming fact about his firstborn

While they are on opposite sides of the country to their parents, they often go to visit, and Michelle previously gave an insight into what her daughters' home and hosting duties were like.

© Dia Dipasupil Malia Obama turned 26 on July 4

In November 2022 during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Michelle told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she was surprised by Malia and Sasha's house rules, joking: "I'm like: 'You never used a coaster in my house.' So now when it’s your stuff, you want to take care of it?"

She also told the hosts that they had enjoyed some cocktails at their daughters' home, but that "the martinis were a little weak. I don’t think they really knew what it was."

Barack and Michelle Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

Barack, meanwhile, previously appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in May 2021, where he was full of praise for his two daughters after joking that he was concerned that they would end up as "weird kids" due to their unique upbringing in The White House.

Michelle previously gave an insight into their family dynamics by discussing their Whatsapp group. The Becoming author revealed that Barack was the most active in the group, describing him as the "typical [Dad]".

Michelle with her daughters Malia and Sasha

"You have these weird panic thoughts that your girls are out living in this messy world," she said. "And so, you think about crazy things you want to make sure you tell them. It's like, 'Remember, don't walk alone at night!'

Barack sent them an email about earthquake preparedness because they're living in California. He's a big article sender, and we all just read them and laugh."