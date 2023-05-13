Sasha Obama's double dose of happiness as famous family prepare for big change

It was a huge day for the former First Family on Friday as Sasha Obama graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) - but there's more joy to come!

Former US President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle, and oldest daughter, Malia, 24, watched the proud moment as Sasha walked the stage to receive her undergraduate degree.

Sasha - who transferred to the school in Los Angeles after starting her freshman year at the University of Michigan - is now gearing up for another milestone.

On June 10, she'll ring in her 22nd birthday and if past years are anything to go by, her celebration won't go unnoticed.

Last year, Barack and Michelle both paid tribute on Instagram with heartfelt messages and baby photos. "My baby has grown into a beautiful, independent, compassionate, highly capable young woman," wrote Michelle. "But you will always be my littlest pea. I’m so proud of the human you are becoming. Love, your Mommy."

Barack's message to his daughter read: "Happy birthday, Sasha! I have loved watching you grow into the intelligent, beautiful, and caring young woman you've become. And no matter how old you get—you'll always be my baby girl. Look at those cheeks!"

Sasha's graduation will create a shift in the Obama family dynamic as her future remains uncertain. Currently, Sasha - who studied psychology - is living in Los Angeles with her sister Malia.

But now that she's completed college, she may move away from the Brentwood pad she shares with her sibling. In order to pursue a profession as a screenwriter, Malia moved to California in 2021 after receiving her degree from Harvard and her younger sister couldn't wait to join her.

Sasha and Malia are much loved by fans, and when Barack made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in May 2021 he was full of praise for his two children after joking that he was concerned that they would end up as "weird kids".

© Photo: Getty Images Sasha and Malia grew up in the White House

Michelle also opened up about the feeling of her and Barack being empty-nesters to Ellen DeGeneres, and while she misses her children she said they're "doing well," and have also become, "just amazing young women".

She joked about their love lives and added: "They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home. Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."

Michelle is proud of what her daughters are becoming and continued: "I listened to what my mother said when she was raising us."She said, 'I'm not raising babies, I'm raising real people to be out in the world.' And I kept that in mind with the girls."

© Getty Images Sasha currently lives with sister Malia in LA

Michelle concluded: "I mean, they wouldn't always be in that bubble of the White House, so they had to learn to make their beds. They had to learn how to drive.

"They had to learn how to be compassionate, independent, responsible people so that they entered the world as responsible, compassionate, capable people. And I think they are amazing young women because of that."

See more photos of the former First Family over the years below.

