Michelle Obama's daughter Sasha, 23, rocks rainbow heels as she poses at rooftop bar with famous mom on bittersweet day

Michelle Obama has had a difficult few weeks following the death of her beloved mom Marion, but on Monday, she had reason to smile as she celebrated her youngest daughter Sasha.

The former FLOTUS took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen photo of the pair of them posing at a rooftop bar, to mark Sasha's 23rd birthday.

In the image, Michelle looked stylish dressed in a sheer black dress, while Sasha wore a multi-coloured maxi dress teamed with rainbow heels.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Michelle Obama opens up about parenting daughters Malia and Sasha

In the caption, Michelle wrote: "Happy birthday, Sasha! You make me so incredibly proud. Hope this year brings you everything you want and more. Love you."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "What a lovely picture," while another wrote: "Sasha is so beautiful." A third added: "She's your double!"

Michelle Obama and Sasha Obama at a rooftop bar

Barack Obama also paid tribute to Sasha on his own Instagram feed. The former President of the United States opted to share a picture of the pair of them from Sasha's childhood.

In the image, Barack was sitting on the grass with Sasha leaning on his lap. "Happy birthday, Sasha! It’s been such a joy to watch you make your own way in the world…and you’re just getting started!" he wrote.

Michelle's birthday message to her youngest daughter

Sasha is currently based in Los Angeles while studying at the University of Southern California, and is living with her older sister Malia, 25.

The siblings are incredibly close, having both grown up in extraordinary circumstances with their childhood years spent primarily in The White House.

Their grandmother Marion, who they were incredibly close to, helped look after them during the eight years Barack was in office, and helped keep them grounded. Both siblings have stayed away from the spotlight, and Malia has even dropped her surname, going by Malia Ann at work.

It's been a difficult time for the family following the death of Michelle's mom, Marion

Michelle and Barack often go and visit their daughters in LA and in November 2022 during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Michelle told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she was surprised by her daughters' house rules, joking: "I'm like: 'You never used a coaster in my house.'

Marion helped to raise Malia and Sasha

"So now when it’s your stuff, you want to take care of it?" She also told the hosts that they had enjoyed some cocktails at their daughters' home, but that "the martinis were a little weak. I don’t think they really knew what it was."

And while the sisters are close now, it wasn't always the case. She told Hoda and Jenna: "The thing I love the most is that those two girls are each other's best friends. I mean, there was a period of time when they couldn't stand each other."

Malia and Sasha are both now living in Los Angeles

Revealing the advice she gave to her daughters to help mend their relationship, she explained "I said, 'You wait. You know, you are going to wake up one day and you're going to look over at that other person and you're going to know that you two share something very unique'.