Michelle and Barack Obama's daughters Malia and Sasha make rare appearance in family Christmas portrait – see here

The Obama family is celebrating Christmas with the citizens of the United States with their annual family holiday portrait, and this year, they're looking to the past.

Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, 59, took to Instagram with a throwback photo from the family's visit to Christmas in Washington in 2013, not long into Barack's second Presidential term.

They posed alongside a few children dressed as adorable elves and their two daughters, Sasha and Malia, when the former was just 12 and the latter 15 (they're now 22 and 25 respectively).

The family joyfully smiled for the portrait, alongside which Michelle wrote: "From our family to yours, Merry Christmas!" and fans instantly inundated the comments section with heart emojis galore.

"Our forever first family," one commented, with another also saying: "Merry Christmas to you and your family," and a third gushing: "Happy Holidays! Love y'all!"

The former First Family celebrated Christmas in Washington each year during the now 62-year-old's two Presidential terms and posed for portraits, addressing the nation as well.

© Getty Images The former First Family at Christmas in Washington, 2013

However, the annual event took place days before the actual holiday, with the Obamas traditionally spending their Christmas break in beachy Hawaii.

Last year, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Michelle joked about how early preparations for family trips to the Aloha state begin.

"The trees are being put up," she said. "But I'm looking at everything going 'one more this, one more there, one more wreath.' I love Christmas!" Watch a snippet below, in which Michelle reveals how her husband derailed their Christmas plans...

WATCH: Michelle Obama on family's disrupted holiday plans

When Jimmy asked if she actually enjoyed going to Hawaii each year, her response was immediately: "Uh, duh, yeah! Have you met anyone that doesn't?"

She further joked: "That's why I married Barack, he was from Hawaii. I was like 'Yeah, you're kinda cute. Ears are a little big…and you're from where? I think I love you.'"

The noted author and philanthropist revealed that on her first trip to Hawaii with Barack, when they were still dating, she expected hula dancing, Mai Tais, and romantic walks on the beach.

© Getty Images Michelle and Barack have traditionally celebrated the holiday season in Hawaii

Instead, she was greeted with days spent with the former POTUS' grandparents, 60 Minutes reruns, jigsaw puzzles, and even "sandwiches on TV trays."

"But I tell this story because…what I saw at that young age, I thought romance and love was Mai Tais and sunsets on the beach.

"But Barack was showing me that family was important, that he showed up for his family. And he continued to show up for our family in the same way."

© Getty Images "Barack was showing me that family was important, that he showed up for his family. And he continued to show up for our family in the same way."

And show up he has, as earlier this month, the beloved 44th POTUS made an appearance at Chicago's Parkside Community Academy to read a Christmas-themed children's book to a group of pre-K students.

"Hi everybody, I am skinny Santa!" he declared when he walked in the room. "I wanted to come by and read a story about Santa to you guys. Can I do that?"

He read out the book Santa's Gotta Go! and delighted the kids by handing out winter accessories and a stack of new toys. "This story is about being nice to people when they need some help, right?" he told the classroom.

"I want everybody during Christmas to be nice to their teachers and I want them to be nice to their parents, because you know, let me tell you, Christmas isn't here yet so Santa's still keeping his list."

