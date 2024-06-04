Michelle Obama joined by daughters in new personal message following death of beloved mother Marian, 86

Michelle Obama has shared a fresh message with her fans on social media to thank them for their kindness and well wishes during a difficult time in her family.

The former FLOTUS announced over the weekend that her beloved mother Marian Robinson had passed away aged 86, and she wrote on Tuesday that she and her family, including daughters Malia and Sasha, were thankful for the support they had received.

She penned: "I just wanted to say thank you for all the prayers, kind words, and love that you all have shown our entire family these last few days. Every text, comment on social media, and beautiful tribute has brought us some light. It means so much to hear what a special woman she was to you all, as well. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you."

When she announced the death of Marian, Michelle penned a lengthy tribute message shared on her Instagram feed, which ended with the words: "There was and will only be one Marian Robinson. In our sadness, we are lifted up by the extraordinary gift of her life. And we will spend the rest of ours trying to live up to her example."

Michelle went on to sign the message from her entire family, including her daughters Malia and Sasha, husband Barack Obama, her brother Craig and his family.

Marian played a pivotal role in being a rock for Michelle and her entire family during Barack's time in office, and even moved into the White House to help take care of Malia and Sasha.

Marian ensured that Malia and Sasha were kept grounded during their unique upbringing, and Barack opened up about his mother-in-law during a rare interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

He said: "Marian didn't understand all the fuss. She was great to have around with the girls." He added: "Maybe one of my greatest successes, Michelle's greatest successes, in those eight years was raising these great girls, who don't have an attitude, don't feel entitled.

"But part of it is because of my mother-in-law. If she saw them acting bratty, she's say 'You guys haven't done anything. Why are you acting special? You're just here for the ride.' And they'd suddenly go, 'You're right, Grandma,'" he continued. "She was a huge blessing."

During a very rare public appearance on her daughter's podcast, Marian opened up about her granddaughters' childhood.

She said: "I think the girls did really well with what they had to deal with. They pretty much just went about their schoolwork as just a normal child, even though the Secret Service was standing outside their door."

Marian often attended public events with the family, and has an incredibly close relationship with her grandchildren. Most recently, Michelle paid tribute to her on Mother's Day in May, with a heartwarming message.

She wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! My mom has always been my rock and I’m so grateful for all the ways she continues to show up for my family.

"She’s taught me so much over the years, and I feel so lucky that I get to pass that same wisdom down to my own girls. To all the moms celebrating today, I hope you know how much you’re appreciated."