Meghan Markle's birth stories with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are poles apart

Meghan Markle has led a more secluded family life since stepping back as a senior royal alongside her husband Prince Harry in 2020. However, her husband's tell-all memoir, Spare, which was released in 2023, gave royal fans unprecedented access to the behind-the-scenes of his 39 royal years.

The book not only lifted the lid on the Duke of Sussex's relationship with his family, but offered an insight into the unreported aspects of his and Meghan's journey through parenthood - including intimate details of Meghan's birth stories with her children Prince Archie, now five, and Princess Lilibet, now three.

Royal birth stories are usually kept under wraps with the first sighting of Harry's older brother Prince William's children being offered to the public on the steps of the hospital with a polite wave alongside his wife the Princess of Wales. The particulars are kept private, however, Harry came with a more candid approach to remembering the birth of his two young children.

Details from when Meghan gave birth to Prince Archie

The Sussexes' first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born at London's Portland Hospital on 6 May 2019. It was reported that the former Suits actress bounced on a pregnancy ball while in labour, allowing time for Harry to try the nitrous oxide on hand for the mother-to-be. Nitrous oxide is a gas that slows the brain and body's responses and is used to ease the pain ahead of childbirth.

"When her contractions began to quicken, and deepen, a nurse came and tried to give some laughing gas to Meg," Harry wrote. "There was none left. The nurse looked at the tank, looked at me, and I could see the thought slowly dawning: 'Gracious, the husband's had it all'."

The Prince went on to reveal that Meghan eventually had an epidural, and the couple and their newest addition secretly left the London hospital and headed to their home at Frogmore Cottage just two hours after Archie was born.

Details from when Meghan gave birth to Princess Lilibet

The tale was certainly different when the Duchess gave birth to Lilibet Diana at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on 4 June 2021. The couple had stepped back from their duties as senior working royals the year prior and were able to live a life less bound by protocol from Montecito.

"When the big day came we were both surer, calmer - steadier. What bliss, we said, not having to worry about timing, protocols, journalists at the front gate," the royal remembered.

Harry even recalled their last activity as parents of one. He penned: "We drove calmly, sanely to the hospital, where our bodyguards once again fed us. This time they brought burgers and fries from In-N-Out. And fajitas from a local Mexican restaurant for Meg.

"We ate and ate and then did the Baby Mama dance around the hospital room. Nothing but joy and love in that room."