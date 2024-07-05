Meghan Markle's subtle tribute to son Prince Archie in stylish Wimbledon look we all missed

Meghan as a doting mother

In contrast to the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children, Meghan and Harry have opted to largely keep Archie and their three-year-old daughter Lilibet out of the public eye - bar a few snippets of family life shared via their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

© Getty Prince Archie has never been seen at a public event

The Duchess has however spoken about her role as a mother and given insights into their life as a family of four during public engagements. During a speech given at VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World in 2021, Meghan said: "My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world.

© Netflix Meghan has spoken about her role as a mother

"When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward. Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow."