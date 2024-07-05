Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's subtle tribute to son Prince Archie in cinched Wimbledon look
mother holding baby on sofa

Meghan Markle's subtle tribute to son Prince Archie in stylish Wimbledon look we all missed

Prince Harry's wife honoured her 5-year-old son in his absence  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle has made a number of appearances at Wimbledon before and after she stepped into the royal family, always styling up a storm in the chicest of looks.

But it was a particular accessory that the Duchess of Sussex, 42, wore on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2019 that transcended aesthetic style.

meghan markle in straw hat and sunglasses© Getty
Spot Meghan's special necklace

The Duchess paid a subtle but sweet tribute to her son Prince Archie who was just a year old at the time. Meghan was seen wearing a fine gold chain with a tiny 'A' hanging from it.

Meghan's 'A' necklace close up© Getty
Meghan's necklace paid tribute to Prince Archie

The former actress styled the gold necklace with a black tank top and blue skinny jeans, as well as a striped linen blazer and black stilettos. 

Meghan markle walking down stairs in jeans© Getty
Meghan wore an unexpected pair of jeans

It isn't the first time the former Suits star has paid tribute to her family with her jewellery choices. Meghan was spotted in 2016, two years before her royal wedding, donning a Maya Brenner necklace with the initials 'M' and 'H' - a nod to her then-boyfriend Prince Harry.

Meghan as a doting mother

In contrast to the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children, Meghan and Harry have opted to largely keep Archie and their three-year-old daughter Lilibet out of the public eye - bar a few snippets of family life shared via their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

mother holding baby on sofa © Getty
Prince Archie has never been seen at a public event

The Duchess has however spoken about her role as a mother and given insights into their life as a family of four during public engagements. During a speech given at VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World in 2021, Meghan said: "My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world.

Prince Archie in high chair with Meghan, harry and Doria Ragland© Netflix
Meghan has spoken about her role as a mother

"When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward. Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow."

Speaking to The Cut, the doting mother also shared that she and Harry are strict when it comes to little Archie's pleases and thank yous. "We always tell him: 'Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners'," she revealed.

Prince Archie in sweatpants looking through a fence© Netflix
Meghan and Harry are raising Archie to have good manners

During a trip to Nigeria in May, Meghan also opened up about little Lili. Prince William's brother asked a group of school children if singing and dancing was their favourite class with his wife adding in: "That’s Lili's favorite class. Maybe it's all the jumping around."

Baby Lilibet sleeping © Netflix
Meghan opened up about Lilibet

She also told a sweet anecdote. "Interestingly, so our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes," the mother-of-two said.

Baby Lilibet Diana on her first birthday© Misan Harriman
Baby Lilibet Diana on her first birthday

DISCOVER: Prince Archie is a country boy in private home photos with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 

"And she said 'Mama, I see me in you'. Oh, now she was talking really, literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way. And I thought, yes, I do see me and you, and you see me and you."

