Meghan Markle's subtle tribute to son Prince Archie in stylish Wimbledon look we all missed

Meghan Markle has made a number of appearances at Wimbledon before and after she stepped into the royal family, always styling up a storm in the chicest of looks.
But it was a particular accessory that the Duchess of Sussex, 42, wore on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2019 that transcended aesthetic style.
The Duchess paid a subtle but sweet tribute to her son Prince Archie who was just a year old at the time. Meghan was seen wearing a fine gold chain with a tiny 'A' hanging from it.
The former actress styled the gold necklace with a black tank top and blue skinny jeans, as well as a striped linen blazer and black stilettos.
It isn't the first time the former Suits star has paid tribute to her family with her jewellery choices. Meghan was spotted in 2016, two years before her royal wedding, donning a Maya Brenner necklace with the initials 'M' and 'H' - a nod to her then-boyfriend Prince Harry.
Meghan as a doting mother
In contrast to the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children, Meghan and Harry have opted to largely keep Archie and their three-year-old daughter Lilibet out of the public eye - bar a few snippets of family life shared via their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.
The Duchess has however spoken about her role as a mother and given insights into their life as a family of four during public engagements. During a speech given at VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World in 2021, Meghan said: "My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world.
"When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward. Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow."
Speaking to The Cut, the doting mother also shared that she and Harry are strict when it comes to little Archie's pleases and thank yous. "We always tell him: 'Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners'," she revealed.
During a trip to Nigeria in May, Meghan also opened up about little Lili. Prince William's brother asked a group of school children if singing and dancing was their favourite class with his wife adding in: "That’s Lili's favorite class. Maybe it's all the jumping around."
She also told a sweet anecdote. "Interestingly, so our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes," the mother-of-two said.
DISCOVER: Prince Archie is a country boy in private home photos with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
"And she said 'Mama, I see me in you'. Oh, now she was talking really, literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way. And I thought, yes, I do see me and you, and you see me and you."
