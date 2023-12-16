Prince Archie left confused by Meghan Markle's latest gift to him

Now four-and-a-half, Prince Archie's personality is shining through. Opening up about her son's latest hobby, Meghan Markle, 42, revealed that her close friend and filmmaker, Misan Harriman has been teaching him all about photography.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought Prince Archie a camera

During a post-screening conversation with filmmaker Misan, and actor David Oyelowo for their short film, The After, moderator Meghan raved about Misan's impact on little Archie.

"Inspiration runs deep. Our four-and-a-half-year-old son – he would say 'I'm not four, I'm four and a half' – Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us. And, I bought Archie a camera," she said.

Meghan made the adorable revelation while moderating a Netflix Q&A with her friend Misan Harriman and actor David Oyelowo

In a hilarious moment, the mom-of-two explained that Archie – wanting to be just like Misan – wasn't exactly thrilled with the gift.

"He said 'But it's not a Leica like Misan's?'" Meghan shared. "[I was like] You are not getting a Leica, not even for Christmas,'" she laughed. "So thank you for the inspiration across the board!"

As photography enthusiasts know, a Leica is a high-end, handcrafted German camera, and they're notoriously expensive.

While Meghan and Prince Harry prefer to keep their children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – out of the spotlight, on occasion, the royal couple have delighted in sharing details about their little ones.

WATCH: Archie and Lilibet's Cutest Moments

During a 2022 interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb, Harry spoke about Archie's developing personality. Asked if his son has a "cheeky" side, the royal replied. "Yeah, I think so. I always try and keep that. I think that the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive."

© Instagram Prince Harry previously shared that Archie has a "cheeky" side

Adorably, Harry also noted that during the pandemic, Archie tended to interrupt his business meetings. "So, I mean, Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls. But he often gets us off them, as well, so that's also a nice thing," he said.

MORE: Meghan Markle decorates beautiful Christmas tree with son Prince Archie

READ: Prince George and Princess Charlotte look adorable in unseen photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

As for Lilibet – nicknamed 'Lili' – Harry admitted that she already reminds him of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. During the Sussexes Netflix docuseries, he said: "I think, at the moment, I see a lot of my wife in Archie and I see a lot of my mum [Princess Diana] in Lili. She's very Spencer-like. She's got the same blue eyes…"

"Blue, blue, blue eyes," added Meghan.

© Misan Harriman Lilibet reminds Meghan and Harry of Princess Diana

While royal fans have been wondering if Meghan and Harry might return to England for Christmas, the Prince expressed his belief that his children cannot "feel at home" in the UK if it is "not possible to keep them safe" there.

"The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US," stated Harry. "That cannot happen if it's not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too."

Instead, the family will spend Christmas in California, most likely at their sprawling Montecito estate.