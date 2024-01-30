Almost one year to the day after their fairytale wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced their firstborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked over the moon and totally in love with their new son as they greeted photographers at Windsor Castle. Just a few days later, the royal couple introduced their newborn to Their Late Majesties, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Fast forward to the summer of 2021 and Harry and Meghan became parents once again, welcoming baby Lilibet Diana in June of that year. In the time between Archie's birth and becoming a big brother, the family had upped and moved from England to the US after the Duke and Duchess stepped down from their duties as senior working members of the royal family.

© WPA Pool Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are parents of two

The family of four now reside in Montecito, California, in a gorgeous mansion estimated to be worth around $30 million mark. Since their move, the family have often kept their everyday lives to themselves. But, a Netflix documentary, a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey and an explosive memoir later, royal fans have come to learn more about Harry and Meghan and their relationship with the royal family at large.

But still, less is known about little Archie, now aged four, and Lilibet, aged two.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been selective about photographs and video footage they have shared of their two children. Royal followers have seen far less of the two children than that of their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for example. Here's everything there is to know about the Sussex children…

Prince Archie

Prince Archie was born on 9th May 2021 at the Portland hospital in London and is sixth in the line of succession to the British throne. Archie was not born with his royal title. Instead, Archie was born with the styling: Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

At the time, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess had decided to opt away from the entitlement of a royal title. Meghan, however, then stated in a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that she was told that changes would be made to remove said entitlement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shortly after Archie Harrison was born

It wasn't until the late Queen Elizabeth II passed away and King Charles III's accession to the throne in September 2022 that Archie, as a child of the son of a monarch, became entitled to use the title 'Prince' and be styled as His Royal Highness. This was also granted to Lilibet Diana, who became Princess Lilibet in September 2022.

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry wrote about his desire to have a "family, not an institution" and said how he hopes his children, despite their move overseas and strained relationship with the royal family, will have a connection to his relatives.

" I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy."

© Getty Prince Archie pictured in South Africa in 2019

There haven't been many times where Prince Archie has been seen out and about with his parents, but the royals' Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, showed plenty of footage from the time when they first moved to the States.

Viewers saw plenty of videos of Archie playing football with his dad, and grandmother Doria Ragland and cooking in the kitchen with his mom, as well as singing along to some Elton John and playing musical instruments.

Royal fans perhaps saw Archie the most when he was a baby and joined Prince Harry and Meghan on their tour of South Africa in September 2019, just four months after his birth.

© Netflix Prince Archie seen in their Netflix documentary

During his Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can't See, it was also revealed that Archie has a photo of his late grandmother, Princess Diana, hanging in his nursery. It was also shared that his first words were "mama", "papa" and "crocodile."

Prince Harry shared this anecdote while addressing the crowd at the Invictus Games last year: "When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, other days it's a pilot, a helicopter pilot obviously. But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it's your character that matters most."

Princess Lilibet

Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 4th June 2021. While her older brother was born in the UK, Lilibet was born in Santa Barbara, California.

The birth of their second child was different in many ways. There was no statement to reveal the news by the palace specifically, instead, Prince Harry and Meghan shared a statement on their Archewell Foundation website.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe."

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan with their children Archie and Lilibet

Royal fans will know that Lilibet is the nickname that Queen Elizabeth had as a child. The late monarch picked up the nickname in her younger years due to her difficulty pronouncing her full name, it's an affectionate name that stayed with her and was of huge sentimental value.

It was only used by a handful of people closest to the Queen; her parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, her late sister Princess Margaret, her husband Prince Philip and a few friends.

Prince Harry and Meghan's nod to his grandmother was a clear sign of his love and admiration for her.

© Getty Prince Harry often spoke of his love and affection for the late Queen

Earlier this year, it was stated in Robert Hardman's book, Charles III: New King, New Court, The Inside Story, that the Queen was unhappy about Harry and Meghan publicly stating that she was "supportive" of her childhood nickname being used for their second child.

There was speculation at the time about whether Harry and Meghan had sought permission from Her Majesty. A spokesperson for the couple insisted that they would not have used the name without her blessing.

However, the BBC said it had been told by a palace source that the Queen had not been asked. Meanwhile, other publications stated that when she was called by the couple, she did not feel in a position to say 'no'.

© Misan Harriman Baby Lilibet Diana on her first birthday

Robert's book read: "Once again, it was a case of 'recollections may vary' - the late Queen's reaction to the Oprah Winfrey interview - as far as Her Majesty was concerned."

Away from the debate over the name, royal fans have seen the occasional glimpse of the adorable two-year-old.

Lili's first birthday was timed perfectly with the celebrations around the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It was during this time that the Sussexes travelled to the UK and introduced Lili to Her Late Majesty for the first time.

During a private birthday party at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor – their former home – the Sussexes released an official photograph of Lilibet playing on the grass. Since then, footage of the little one has been seen in their Netflix documentary and the occasional photograph of Lilibet with her parents.

WATCH: Harry & Meghan on Netflix showed Princess Lili crawling in the garden of their home in Montecito

However, the Sussexes generally keep their children away from the public gaze, choosing to keep themselves to themselves in Montecito.

What have Harry and Meghan said about more children?

As for whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will extend their family anytime soon, Harry put these claims to bed in 2021 during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After revealing Meghan – who was pregnant with Lili at the time – was expecting a girl, the proud dad said: "To have a boy and a girl, what more could you want?" Before insisting that two was enough and adamantly claiming the couple wouldn't have anymore.

