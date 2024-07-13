Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt's very different lives revealed after milestone birthday

Angelina Jolie's twins Vivienne and Knox celebrated their 16th birthday on July 12 - and it goes without saying that they likely celebrated the milestone occasion alongside their older siblings, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, and Shiloh.

© Samir Hussein L to R: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt

But the actress's youngest children lead very different lives from one another, as Vivienne has been seen in the spotlight far more than her brother Knox.

Just earlier this year, Vivienne accompanied her mom to the Tony Awards after helping her mom produce a musical version of The Outsiders, which won four out of 11 awards at the ceremony.

As the star actress donned a sweeping green gown sculpted perfectly to her body, Vivienne color-coordinated with her mom by donning a green bow tie and waistcoat over a white shirt. She didn't leave her mom's side all night at the special occasion, as they were spotted holding hands on the red carpet.

Vivienne appeared in the Playbill as "Vivienne Jolie" instead of "Vivienne Jolie-Pitt" for the occasion, although it remained unclear if she had legally changed her name.

This wasn't the first time that Vivienne had appeared in the spotlight with her mom, as at the age of five she had a role in Maleficent as the younger version of Elle Fanning's character Aurora, the young Sleeping Beauty.

Angelina said of the casting choice: "We think it’s fun for our kids to have cameos and join us on set, but not to be actors. That’s not our goal,", adding: "The other three- and four-year-old [performers] wouldn’t come near me. It had to be a child that liked me and wasn’t afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws. So it had to be Viv."

© Getty Images Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

She later added: "When we did it together, we had a good time. I was actually shocked that she was doing so well she went back and hit her mark! It's frightening."

Knox tends to keeps a lower profile - although like his twin, he has also worked with his mom. In Kung Fu Panda 3, he voiced the character of Ku Ku opposite his mom, who plays the role Tigress. Knox joined a star-studded cast including the likes of Kate Hudson, Jack Black, Bryan Cranston, Seth Rogen, and Jackie Chan.

The duo have often been seen on the red carpet with their siblings, particularly when their mom has a film out. They've previously been spotted on the red carpet for Eternals and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.