Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh celebrates 18th birthday –– see her sweetest family photos

It's a big week for Angelina Jolie and her family: her daughter Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt is officially an adult, and is celebrating her milestone 18th birthday, if you can believe it.

The birthday girl, who was born in 2006 and who the Maleficent actress shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, is celebrating her 18th trip around the sun on May 27.

The former Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars, who split in 2017 –– though they have had a tumultuous, drawn-out divorce –– share a total of six kids together: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, who will be 16 later this summer.

Though Brad –– who started dating Angelina in 2005 –– had already adopted kids Maddox and Zahara after Angellina adopted them in 2002 and 2005, Shiloh was the first baby they welcomed together.

Angelina, then 30, confirmed her first pregnancy during a trip to the Dominican Republic while promoting The Good Shepherd with Matt Damon. On January 11, 2006, she told a charity worker in Santo Domingo: "Yes, I'm pregnant."

Shiloh was then born in Swakopmund, Namibia –– her mom has for years worked as a UN refugee ambassador in various African countries –– and then-local governor Samuel Nuuyoma called the birth "an honor for our country."

© Getty Shiloh with her two older brothers, dad and grandparents in 2014

Later speaking with reporters alongside Namibian first lady Penexupifo Pohamba and the country's child welfare minister Marlene Mungunda, per ABC News, Brad explained: "We were afforded a peace here that we could not have at home."

He added: "It means very much to us, just getting to spend quality time together, to do the things normal families would do."

© Getty Shiloh and Zahara with their mom in 2017

The Bullet Train actor was also asked at the time whether a wedding might be the next step for the two, though he shared: "The focus is the kids, and we are obviously extremely committed to the children and as parents together," adding: "So that kind of says it for us, and to have a ceremony on top of it is nothing." They tied the knot in 2014.

© Getty The mother-daughter duo in 2021

Shiloh made her official magazine debut in early June on the cover of People, and it was reported at the time that the exclusive photos had a whopping $4 million price tag.

© Getty Shiloh is the spitting image of both her mom and dad

In the 18 years since, Shiloh has dabbled in the film industry –– she made her film debut alongside her dad on The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in 2008 –– and has also expressed an interest in professional dancing.

Her dance studio, the Movement Lifestyle Studio in California, has often shared clips of her impressive dance moves, and her dad Brad previously told Entertainment Tonight about it: "It's very beautiful," noting: "I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here."