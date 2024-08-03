Jennifer Lopez's ex left red-faced in home video – watch

Alex Rodriguez was left red-faced after he was the center of a prank played on him by his daughters Natasha and Ella.

Despite his embarrassment, the former fiancé of Jennifer Lopez took it in his stride and shared the awkward moment on Instagram on Friday. Watch the video below.

WATCH: Alex Rodriguez left red-faced after awkward prank by daughters

Unbeknownst to Alex, he was involved in the viral TikTok trend, Just Give Me My Money, which sees the pranksters animatedly take turns shouting out "just give me my money" while everyone else cheers for them.

When it comes to the unsuspecting victim's turn to shout out the phrase, everyone stays silent.

This is exactly what happened when Alex took his turn in front of the camera and was met with deathly silence before his daughters, and soon he burst into laughter.

Captioning the fun home video, Alex wrote: "My daughters really got me with this… #givemethatmoney #prank."

© Instagram Alex is very close with his daughters Natasha and Ella

Despite the embarrassment, Alex looked delighted to be spending time with Ella, 16, and Natasha, 19, especially after his eldest moved out of the family home last year to attend the University of Michigan.

Following her high school graduation last May, Alex appeared on CBS Mornings and expressed his heartbreak over how quickly Natasha has grown up.

"I'm crushed. I'm so excited, but then heartbroken," he shared. "I mean, it goes by so fast."

© Instagram Alex was heartbroken when Natasha left for college

Alex revealed that he "read her a long letter and broke down crying like a little baby, I couldn't help it."

He elaborated: "I couldn't finish the letter as I was breaking down; we were at my house, and I had family over. I basically said, 'I am supposed to your role model but here you are at 18 and you are my role model.'"

Natasha is studying performing arts and has a specific interest in musical theater – but her dad had one rule about her chosen subjects.

© Instagram Alex is a proud dad

He previously explained: "My only condition is because all these young actors want to bypass college, and I'm always saying, like, 'You can [study] drama, you can do whatever you want, but as long as you're taking your business classes at Michigan.'

"They have a great business school… That was [the] deal," he added, referring to the Ross School of Business, which is among the top ten business schools in the country.

Alex shares his daughters with his first wife Cynthia Scurtis, who he split from the same year his youngest child, Ella was born. A-Rod and Cynthia parted ways and Cynthia filed for divorce citing "emotional abandonment."

© Getty Jennifer and Alex split in 2021

In February 2017, Alex began dating Jennifer Lopez and two years later they announced their engagement, before parting ways in 2021.

JLo said at the time: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."