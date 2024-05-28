Alex Rodríguez left speechless by own daughter over surprise appearance — watch emotional moment

Alex Rodríguez' daughters sure know how to leave their dad speechless –– and overjoyed!

Over the weekend, the former New York Yankees player was treated to a sweet surprise by both of his daughters, as they coordinated an epic surprise visit.

The retired athlete is a doting girl dad of two; he and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis –– who he was married to from 2002 to 2008 –– share Natasha, 18, who left home for college last fall, as well as youngest daughter Ella, 15.

As Memorial Day Weekend came to a close, Alex took to Instagram and shared the heartwarming video revealing his firstborn Natasha's epic surprise visit, done with the help of her little sister.

In the video, taken during a sports game, Ella is seen repping her dad by wearing a Yankees bomber jacket, and she briefly distracts him as Natasha comes in from the side to surprise him.

As soon as she walks up to her dad, he's seen at a total loss for words, before embracing her while still with his mouth agape, and later exclaims: "What are you doing here?!" as Natasha excitedly jumped up and down.

"I could not believe it! Ella and @thenatasharodriguez you two got me so good," he wrote in his caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the tender family moment.

"I can see the love in your eyes for your daughters," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Tear jerker… I really felt this one," and: "What a heartwarming surprise! Great job by your girls! Happy Memorial Day, Alex!" as well as: "I love this!! Daddy's girls," plus another one of his followers added: "That's what true love is all about!"

Last year, after his daughter Natasha became the first of the two to leave for college as she began her first year at the University of Michigan, Alex opened up about the change during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, admitting: "Oh Jennifer, that was hard."

He continued: "You know, Cynthia, who is my ex-wife, she's one of my greatest friends in the world. I was telling Cynthia, 'I got this. Don't worry about it. It's going to be emotional for me, but Daddy's got it.'"

"She's doing great," he did say at the time, though he couldn't help but admit: "But I'm a mess, I go back and we have dinner at night and then I tell my little Ella, 'Ella, isn't it terrible that we miss Natasha?'" though he did note Ella is eager to be getting one on one time with her dad.

Alex had previously shared with Us Weekly that Natasha was committed to pursuing a career in musical theater, however he did have some conditions. "My only condition is because all these young actors want to bypass college, and I'm always saying, like, 'You can [study] drama, you can do whatever you want, but as long as you're taking your business classes at Michigan,'" he said, and emphasized: "They have a great business school… That was [the] deal."