From Jennifer Lopez to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who have dated sports stars

What do you get when one of the greatest baseball players of all time gets engaged to one of the greatest entertainers of all time? The IT couple, that's what.

Jennifer and Alex met way back in 1999 when he asked for an autograph from the singer. Over the years, their paths would briefly cross, but it wasn't until February 2017 that they finally reconnected and quickly fell in love.

Alex, a major league baseball player for the likes of the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers and now a TV personality, seemed like the perfect match for the multi-hyphenate J-Lo. The pair got engaged in March 2019, but sadly separated in April 2021.

They released a statement explaining their decision, writing, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

It continued, "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."