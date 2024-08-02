Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters Sunday and Faith's lives spookily mirror famous dad's — here's how

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are doting parents to their daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13, and are currently enjoying some quality family time in Paris during the Olympic Games.

And it's all go for Keith right now, as during his trip, the singer has been busy promoting his brand new single, "Heart Like A Hometown".

The song is all about the singer's childhood, which wasn't too dissimilar to his own daughters' unique upbringing, which has seen them travel around the world due to their mom's job as an actress.

In a caption posted on Instagram to promote the new song, Keith explained that he too was always on the road as a child, meaning that his home was wherever his family was.

He said: "When I was a kid, our family moved around a lot. For me, a ‘hometown’ has always felt more about my family and a place inside of me – somewhere I could find my center."

Keith's hometown now is wherever Nicole, Sunday and Faith are.

The award-winning country star recently opened up about his children's upbringing during his speech at Nicole's AFI Life Achievement Ceremony in May.

Keith Urban's latest song is all about his childhood

He said: "Our two girls, Sunny and Faith, are here tonight. And I get to see Nic being a mom. It's one of the most beautiful things. She's so loving." Keith also told the audienced: "She loves life. I've never met anyone who loves life. She also knows the importance of expressing feelings.

© Pascal Le Segretain Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban with daughters Sunday and Faith in Paris

"I wasn't raised like this so our girls are very lucky to be learning from you baby."

On their strong unit, he added: "Her and I both come from tight four member family units as well, so we try and do the same with our girls keeping a tight little unit wherever we are. We'll make homes on film locations all over the world from Bowen, Queensland, Australia when we were filming with Baz out there, to Marrakesh, Morocco.

© YouTube Nicole Kidman with Sunday and Faith during Keith's speech about family life

"And wherever we are, Nic's always found ways to get our girls into schools, much to their chagrin sometimes. But her thing is, it's not just about learning, it's also social, having some friends."

Nicole and Keith have been married since 2006 and are as solid as ever. However, when previously asked about the secret to their long-lasting marriage, the country star decided to keep quiet.

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are couple goals

"If I answer that, it'll come across as advice for other married people," Keith playfully told E! News. "I have no advice for anybody." He explained his rationale, citing the differences between couples and what makes their marriages tick. "

© Gilbert Flores Nicole and Keith are devoted to their family

"You guys figure out whatever works for you…We're figuring it out. You figure it out. Everybody's different. There's no one size fits all."