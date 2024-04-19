James and Ola Jordan open up about their 24-year relationship in exclusive video

Professional dancers and husband and wife James and Ola Jordan have opened up to HELLO! about their 24-year relationship, sharing the highs and the lows.

In their online show At Home with James & Ola, the couple, who are parents to four-year-old daughter Ella, revealed what it's like being together 24/7, both at home and working alongside each other as dancers.

The couple also speak about the strain that parenting can put on a marriage and tell us how they first met as teenagers, when Ola, who grew up in Poland, first arrived in the UK aged 17 and couldn't speak any English.

"She got off the plane and I said, 'How was your flight? and she said, 'Yes, Ola'," remembers James with a chuckle.

Ola and James Jordan on holiday with daughter Ella

In our exclusive video, watch the loveable pair as they recount how their relationship first began when Ola was 18 and James 21.

Married couples will relate when they hear the dancing duo discuss daily life with their spouse, as Ola admits: "I wake up in the morning and I breathe the wrong way, I walk the wrong way, I do the coffee wrong…"

"You didn't do my coffee," quips James. "No, because you didn't deserve a coffee," jokes Ola. "Yes, it can be stressful, but we've been with each other 24 years, and we love each other dearly."

© Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock James Jordan and his wife Ola

James adds: "We've got a beautiful daughter and as my dad always used to say, and it's true, 'Marriage can be like a job sometimes, you've got to work at it.' I feel sometimes people are quick to give up on something and think the grass is always greener on the other side."

The couple admit that while children can add strain to a marriage, they wouldn't have it any other way.

© HELLO! The Jordan family

The Jordans have got a big year coming up as little Ella starts school in September, meaning James and Ola will have all that lovely couple time together in the week. Are they looking forward to this?

"Yeah, I really, really can't wait. It's going to be lovely," James jests. "I'll stack shelves, I'll do anything, just send me an email. Let me know what you want me to do, and I'll be there."