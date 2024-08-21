Kim Kardashian's daughter North West and cousin Penelope Disick twin with famous aunty in rare photos

Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, and her cousin, Penelope Disick, looked like the spitting image of their famous aunt Khloe Kardashian in a heartwarming photo shared on Khloe's Instagram account this Tuesday.

The adorable snapshot featured the 11-year-old and 12-year-old side by side, drawing immediate attention from fans who couldn't help but marvel at the family resemblance.

"Khloe's secret twins!" exclaimed one fan in the comments, capturing the collective disbelief at how much the girls resemble their aunty.

Recommended video You may also like Kourtney Kardashian celebrates daughter Penelope's 12th birthday

Another added, "Can't believe how much they've grown," perfectly summing up the sentiment of many who have watched these Kardashian-Jenner kids grow up before their eyes.

This isn't the first time Khloe has been compared to her nieces. On Penelope's 9th birthday, social media buzzed with comments about how much the pair looked alike.

© Instagram Khloe poses with Penelope and North

Khloe's Instagram feed was flooded with birthday wishes for Penelope, as well as comments highlighting the uncanny resemblance between them. "Okay wow, twins???" wrote one follower, while another simply stated, "Twins." The comparisons were so striking that one fan even commented, "You look like mother and daughter!"

Penelope, who just turned 12 last month, is the only daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

© Instagram Khloe poses with her nieces and sister Kim, North's mom

The former reality TV couple, who were once a powerhouse duo on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, share two other children, sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 8.

Despite their split in 2018, Kourtney and Scott continue to co-parent their children, maintaining a close family bond. Kourtney, who has since remarried Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, also recently welcomed a newborn son, Rocky.

To celebrate Penelope's 12th birthday, Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories to share a touching throwback photo of her daughter, affectionately referred to as "P."

© Instagram Khloe poses with Penelope on her 9th birthday

The image was accompanied by the sweet caption, "And like that, she's 12." The moment was a nostalgic one for Kourtney, reflecting on how quickly her daughter has grown up.

Penelope's grandmother, Kris Jenner, was among the first to post a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram, showering her granddaughter with love and best wishes. Due to her young age, Penelope isn't active on social media herself, but she often appears in photos shared by her family members, including her parents, grandparents, and aunts. Penelope is frequently seen enjoying the extravagant Kardashian-Jenner parties, often alongside her cousins like North West or Dream.

© Getty Images Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner

While Penelope remains off social media, her older brother Mason recently made headlines when he officially joined Instagram earlier this year.

The 14-year-old, who celebrated his birthday in December, occasionally shares glimpses of his life with his friends, much to the amusement of his mother Kourtney and his aunts. It's clear that Mason is stepping into the social media spotlight, but he's doing so with the playful spirit that runs in the family.

In a past episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed just how close she is with Penelope, noting that of all her children, Penelope's personality is most similar to her own.

The episode showed Kourtney at a photoshoot for her wellness brand, Lemme, with her daughter Penelope by her side, offering opinions on her mom's poses and fashion choices.

"Penelope is the most interested in what I do," Kourtney shared during a confessional on the show. "She gives great feedback; she has an amazing aesthetic. I love her opinion, and I find it really valuable. I'm really close with my daughter, and I'm just happy she's a strong lady like me."