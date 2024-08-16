Kourtney Kardashian's co-parenting summer with Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick

Kourtney Kardashian spent the start of 2024 in Australia with her children, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine, but her oldest son, Mason, 14, opted to stay at home with his dad, Scott Disick.

Given she spent a long period away from Mason, it makes this summer extra special, as Kourtney is spending extended time with her and Scott's three children, sharing a selection of their special memories on Instagram.

Kourtney whisked her three oldest children away to Idaho, where they spent time paddle boarding on the lakes, playing games by the fire and whizzing about on jet skis. The oldest of the Kardashian siblings captioned her carousel of photos: "Rainbow sunsets, sandwiches to go, mancala, electronic dance music, Christmas trees, breakfast by the fireplace, golf cart adventures, Frank Sinatra, making dinners together, taboo and moonshadows forever."

It's not clear if Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker's baby, Rocky, joined the family trip, but we suspect the little one might have stayed home with his dad.

Parenting advice

Since welcoming Rocky, Kourtney has been trying to dedicate individual time to all of her children, sharing on The Kardashians: "I love trying to spend one-on-one time with the kids," which was why the dedicated time with her family in Australia meant so much to the Lemme founder.

Kourtney with her kids Penelope and Reign in Sydney

"We had such a good time together, just being in a house all together, we just had the best time, really good family time," Kourtney summarized.

Mason's decision to stay at home with Scott saddened Kourtney, but she was realistic about the fact that he's older now and didn't want be parted from his friends and his dad.

Co-parent Scott is also working hard to give his children the summer of a lifetime, erecting a rooftop cinema at his home to keep them entertained and overhauling each of the bathrooms in his home to accommodate the children.

Family time

While Kourtney loves one-on-one time with her children, she recently revealed that the chaos of all the Kardashian clan cousins can be overwhelming.

On the season finale of their reality show, the 45-year-old said: "I love jumping into the chaos of all the cousins and all the sisters, and I love jumping out and going back to my peaceful place at home."

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian with Penelope Disick and son Reign Disick

Speaking of her stepping back from the family and work, Kourtney added: "I'm so grateful I can choose to not work as much and focus on raising my kids."

We can't wait to see how the family spends the rest of their summer – we suspect more adventures are on the horizon!