Why Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian's kids are banned from saying this unexpected word

The Kardashian-Jenner siblings are no stranger to a camera and the 13 children they share between them have become accustomed to growing up in the spotlight.

Though you may think reality TV stars play fast and loose with the parenting rules when it comes to their famous broods, don't be mistaken - there is a certain rule that Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian impose on their children, and they are strict about it.

© Instagram Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are all moms

People reported that the matriarch of the star family, Kris Jenner, 68, doesn't like the term "grandma" and would rather her grandchildren call her by a different name.

© Instagram Kris goes by 'Lovey'

Those paying close attention when watching The Kardashians may have picked up on the alternative term of endearment used by Kourtney's kids Penelope, Mason, and Reign (and no doubt Rocky when he is older), Kim's kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and Khloe's kids True and Tatum.

© Instagram Kris' granddaughters True, Dream and Chicago

"They call me Lovey," the glam-ma revealed. "At first, I was Grandma, and all of a sudden I didn't like the way that sounded, my mom had a friend called Lovey, and I thought that was the cutest name."

We are sure Kylie Jenner's two adorable children Stormi and Aire and Rob's daughter Dream follow suit.

© Instagram Khloe Kardashian lives near her mom

Family matriarch, Kris

Kris Jenner has spoken frequently about her role as a grandmother. In an interview for Next Question with Katie Couric, the star admitted she "craves seeing my grandkids."

© Getty Kris is a glam grandma

"Thank goodness Khloé lives next door, because I know that I'm guaranteed to see those two little dolls every day, hopefully," the momager added.

© Instagram Kris Jenner with her grandson Mason

"And so I go to bed every night thinking, okay, how many kids did I get to see today? That's kind of my little treat I give myself is just can't say counting sheep."I count grandkids."

© Instagram Kris Jenner shares her advice with her kids

Kris keeps her grandchildren in check as much as their entrepreneurial mothers with the wealth of parenting advice she picked up in raising Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie.

"I always speak my mind... when you feel like making a comment or offering unsolicited advice. I'm sure I annoy them constantly, my kids, Kris confessed.

© Instagram Kris is a grandma to 13 kids

"I send so many things like on DM and I'll send them a Reel of I'll send them some tip I've learned or [go], 'Did you hear about this has too much sugar in it? You know you can't eat this poison."

© @khloekardashian Instagram Khloe is strict with her daughter True

Khloe Kardashian, in particular, takes after Kris in her no-nonsense approach to parenting. In an episode of Vanity Fair's web series, the 39-year-old mom-of-two detailed her non-negotiable sleeping arrangement rule with her six-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with her basketball-playing ex, Tristan Thompson.

The Good American founder was asked if she would allow True to have a sleepover at Kourtney's house, to which she answered: "Probably not."

© Instagram Khloe said she wouldn't allow True to stay over at Kourtney's house

Khloe favours a structured parenting style over Kourt's attachment approach. "I am really strict," Khloe admitted in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. "I have a schedule. I'm very militant with how I parent True, and I believe that a schedule saves everything."