Kourtney Kardashian's rarely-seen son Mason shocks aunts as he joins Instagram –– see his first photos

Kourtney Kardashian's eldest son Mason Disick is ready to step back into the spotlight, and his famous family can't believe it.

Though the teen, 14, grew up in front of the camera and appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians since he was born, he has shied away from the public eye in recent years, and makes little appearances on his parents' social media or on The Kardashians.

However, now that's all about to change, as he has officially made a comeback by way of his own social media account.

Over the weekend, Mason debuted his new Instagram profile, first sharing a photo of himself posing on a terrace with a forest view, wearing an Off-White black t-shirt and hiding his face with a cap. He made the post's song "Type [Expletive]" by Future.

Though he has the comments section under the post largely disabled, his aunts Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were quick to express their disbelief over him joining the social media app, with Kim writing: "You're really on Instagram," with a tearful emoji, as Khloé added: "I can't believe this is happening."

The latter also gave her nephew a sweet shout-out by sharing his first post to her own Instagram Stories, and endearingly wrote: "I can't believe my @msondisick is on insta," noting: "The one who named us Kiki and KoKo is a legit teenager."

© Instagram Mason posed in an Off-White shirt and cargo pants for his first Instagram post

So far, Mason is only following his family, including his parents Kourtney and Scott Disick, as well as his grandmother Kris Jenner, uncle Rob Kardashian, and aunts Kim, Khloé, and Kendall and Kylie Kenner.

He has since also shared two additional posts; he posted a carousel that first featured a photo with some of his friends, followed by two hanging out with his little sister Penelope in New York City, plus another carousel that featured a sweet mirror pic with his youngest sibling Reign.

© Instagram Mason shared pics from a trip to New York City featuring his little sister Penelope

Mason is the Lemme founder's first son with her ex Scott, with whom she also shares daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, nine. She also shares son Rocky Thirteen, born last fall, with husband Travis Barker.

Though Mason, the first of the 13 Kardashian grandchildren, largely stays away from the public eye, his dad did recently give an update on how he's been during the season five premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu.

© Instagram Reign also made an appearance

Catching up with Kris and Khloé, who stopped by his house, he said: "He's great, he's really been unbelievable," and endearingly noted: "We're closer than ever."

He also made sure to remind Kris that he's very excited about getting a car from her as soon as he turned 16. "He's extremely excited about that new car," the dad-of-three told the Kardashian family matriarch, and emphasized: "You promised him in three years."