Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and her cousin Penelope Disick run wild at play center

North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has once again captured the internet's attention with her latest TikTok escapades.

Known for sharing glimpses into her playful world, North took to the platform, which she shares with her mother Kim, to post a series of photographs showcasing herself and her cousin, Penelope Disick, alongside friends going wild at a play center with makeup and wigs.

The images depict North experimenting with a wide spectrum of makeup, donning a clown-like appearance. In one striking photo, she is seen with a long, bright red wig, pouting at the camera and flashing a peace sign, fully embracing her whimsical makeover.

Other snapshots reveal more of North's creative transformations, such as covering her face entirely with lavender paint and applying lipstick and eyeliner.

© TikTok North with Penelope and friend

Penelope, the 11-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, and other friends also joined in the fun, showcasing their own imaginative looks while enjoying their time at the play center.

Amidst her playful antics, North is stepping into the limelight with a budding career of her own, thanks to her well-known parents.

© TikTok North West poses with a friend

Recently, it was announced that she is set to release her debut album, intriguingly titled Elementary School Dropout.

This announcement has piqued the curiosity of fans, especially after North hinted at a potential collaboration with her father, Kanye, known for his influential work in the music industry.

During a rare on-camera interview with teen reporter Jazzy, following a surprise appearance with Kanye at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Inglewood, California, North shared a sneak peek into what her audience can expect from her forthcoming tracks.

North West gives first on camera interview about new album

Justin LaBoy, a close friend of Kanye, revealed to TMZ that North has been hands-on with her album's production, from selecting beats to choosing her sound engineer, and that the album will feature several of her friends.

This move into the music industry has sparked mixed reactions among fans. While some are excited about North's creative endeavors, others have expressed concern over the possibility of Kim and Kanye nudging their daughter into the entertainment sphere prematurely.

© TikTok North mocks her dad Kanye West

Kim has been instrumental in securing various opportunities for North, including a voice-over role in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, multiple trademarks, and forthcoming skincare and toy lines.

Amidst this whirlwind of activity, some fans speculated about the implications of the album's title, Elementary School Dropout, recalling Kanye's own debut album, The College Dropout.

Discussions emerged on social platforms, with fans pondering whether the title indicated North's departure from formal schooling, though others suggested she might be homeschooled.

© TikTok North West causes a stir online

North's venture into music isn't her first; she previously featured in a verse on a track from her father's latest album, Vultures 1, dropped last month.

Her performance, which includes lines like "It's your bestie. Miss, Miss Westie! Don't tryna test me. It's gonna get messy. Just, just bless me. Bless me!" has been showcased alongside her dad at several of his shows.

Despite Kim and Kanye's finalized divorce in November 2022, after nearly seven years of marriage, Kim continues to support her daughter from the sidelines, showcasing a united front for their children, including North, Chicago, 6, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.

