Kelly Ripa makes cryptic comment about baby number 4 during discussion on Live

Kelly Ripa is incredibly open on Live, and daily conversations with her husband and co-star Mark Consuelos give incredible glimpses into their personal life, much to the delight of fans.

And during August 23rd's show, which saw Megan Trainor visit the studios to talk about motherhood, Kelly made a cryptic remark about a fourth child.

Megan was telling Kelly and Mark that she was hoping to have four children, something that the former actress could resonate with."I want four," the singer told the hosts, to which Kelly replied: "Four is a good number. If you have three, there's triangulation."

Megan then went on to explain that she was one of three and there was a lot of "two against one". "I'm going to make teams!" she said.

"Yes, smart," Kelly replied, looking at her husband. "Sorry about that," Mark replied.

Kelly Ripa made a remark about baby number four while chatting to Megan Trainor on Live

Kelly and Mark are now empty nesters, and have a close bond with their three grown-up children, Michael, 27, Lola, 25, and Joaquin, 21.

While the couple will not be having any more children, the Hope and Faith alum did previously admit that she was feeling broody after meeting her friend Andy Cohen's son Benjamin back in 2019.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three grown-up children

During an episode of Live, Kelly told then co-host Ryan Seacrest that seeing Benjamin made her consider having a fourth child.

"I was putting it out there for [Mark] last night," she said. "He was like: 'It's all right. Let's be grateful for what we have.'"

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos raised their family in NYC

"And then he put on Game of Thrones and fell asleep, which was the anti-aphrodisiac," she added.

Kelly and Mark raised their children in New York City, and while their oldest two have now graduated and live in the city still, their youngest, Joaquin, is currently far away from home in Michigan, where he is studying.

Kelly and Mark's three children - Michael, Lola and Joaquin

The couple admitted that it was difficult to adjust to life as empty nesters when Joaquin first flew the nest, but they are now enjoying the freedom and quality time they do get with their children.

Mark previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during a chat with People, as he opened up about the holiday season.

© Getty Kelly and Mark met on All My Children

The star talked to the publication just after Christmas, where he told them how nice it was to hang out not only with his children, but their partners too.

"It was lovely...it was really nice people to spend time with. They did a great job. We love them all. I just was really proud of the fact that our kids wanted to hang out with us," he said.

He continued: "That's kind of the goal after you raise them and we're still raising them, but they're adults, so we're not really, we're kind of done. They're on their own for the most part. But I was just really thrilled and honored that my kids would want to spend time with me and my wife.""And not be embarrassed by bringing their boyfriend or a girlfriend around," he added.

