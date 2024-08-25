Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola hits the beach in a swimsuit to support dad Mark Consuelos — see waterside photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are throwing all their star power behind Campobasso FC, a football club that the couple co-own and helped acquire back in 2022.

The football team, which represents the small Italian city of Campobasso, has become a passion project particularly for Mark, 53, who has flown to Italy several times to cheer on the team and aid with their games.

Campobasso FC was recently promoted to Serie C and will play their first match as part of the new league against Arezzo at their home stadium today, and the Consuelos family is getting together to support them.

Recommended video You may also like Kelly Ripa captures daughter Lola's return to the family home

Kelly, 53, and Mark recruited their daughter Lola, 23, to help show off some of the team's new merch in collaboration with beverage company Liquid Death, and hit the beach for a photoshoot.

Lola was captured diving off a pier into the water, wearing green bikini bottoms and one of the team's tees, while Mark was also seen running on the sand, Baywatch style, in a t-shirt and shorts combo.

"Less than 24 hours before our first game..Forza Lupi! Brand new kits available now…to order link bio and stories… lets go!!!!!" photos from the beach day were captioned. Fans responded enthusiastically with comments like: "I mean THIS is an A+ marketing campaign," and: "Def copping one of these gems!!!"

© Instagram Mark conducted a beachside photoshoot to promote a new brand of Campobasso FC merch

Just like Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney with Wrexham AFC, and Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, and more with Angel City FC, Mark and Kelly were attracted to Campobasso's underdog status as a lesser known club, which influenced them to purchase a minority stake back in 2022.

MORE: Kelly Ripa asks 'why me' as she reveals how latest move left her thrown 'for a curveball'

"We fell in love with the Campobasso project and the story," Mark told Forbes. "We literally built everything from scratch, working with [majority owner Matt Rizzetta] and the North Sixth team to assemble a roster, coaching staff, kits, basically building everything in the span of 72 hours so this city would be able to hold onto its beloved football club and dream big once again."

The Riverdale actor, who has Italian roots through his mother, added: "So many people can relate to this journey regardless of whether or not they're sports fans, whether they have Italian roots, or even if they have ever been to Italy."

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares unrecognizable photo of youngest son Joaquin amid bittersweet departure from home

"We all have a part of us that can relate to Campobasso deep down inside and can connect with this story of redemption," he continued.

© Instagram Lola also joined for the shoot, sporting the brand's tees as well

Matt Rizzetta, the CEO of North Sixth Group, which owns a majority share in the company, also told the publication: "We’re really trying to bring this club into the spotlight after having long lived in the shadows of more well-known cities like Rome and Naples.

MORE: Kelly Ripa supported by David Muir following emotional moment away from home

© Instagram "We all have a part of us that can relate to Campobasso deep down inside and can connect with this story of redemption."

"[Kelly and Mark] started their career as underdogs just as we are starting our journey in football as underdogs," he said, adding: "Our vision is to build Campobasso 1919 into a very competitive football club. There's all the potential to build something special for the fans."