Kelly Ripa's musician daughter Lola looks so sunkissed during rare red carpet moment with famous parents

Kelly Ripa had a milestone moment to celebrate over the weekend, and she had two very special guests by her side cheering her on.

On Sunday, as Disney's D23 weekend-long convention came to an end, the LIVE with Kelly & Mark host was inducted as a Disney Legend, an honor awarded to actors and personalities alike for their contributions to the company (The Walt Disney Company has owned ABC, where LIVE is aired, since 1995).

And, not only did she have her former co-host Ryan Seacrest there to present the award to her, but she also had her husband Mark Consuelos by her side, and their daughter Lola Consuelos.

Recommended video You may also like Kelly Ripa captures daughter Lola's return to the family home

Following the special night, the LIVE official Instagram account shared photos of Kelly on the red carpet.

The All My Children alum looked chic as ever in a black and white polka-dot dress with a cinched waist, while her daughter Lola looked just as chic in a burgundy halter neck maxi dress.

Naturally, Kelly also posed with Mickey Mouse, and showed off her handprints and signature imprinted on a frame of cement.

© Instagram Kelly was supported by her husband and middle child

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section to gush over the moment, with one writing: "Awwww Lola joined her mom for this. Sweet," as others followed suit with: "Yesss!!! An absolute icon," and: "That's amazing congratulations," as well as: "Looking good!"

MORE: Kelly Ripa celebrates major update with family photo amid time off LIVE: 'It's almost here!'

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola fiercely defended after receiving unkind comments online

It was a star-studded event, which also honored Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Miley Cyrus, who made history as the youngest Disney Legend ever.

© Instagram The Disney legend posed with the OG

Kelly's trip out to California with her husband and daughter comes shortly after Lola herself made her first trip back to the United States ever since moving to London nine months ago. Kelly opened up about Lola's return on LIVE on July 29, joking that "hurricane Lola blew back into town."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's glimpse into son Joaquin's college life is not what you'd expect

© Instagram Lola has been living in London for almost a year

"I couldn't believe it!" she said about how long it's been since her daughter visited, and noted: "To me she looks like Lola, she sounds like Lola, but we had a bunch of friends come over, everybody came over to see Lola, and everybody said the same thing, 'You sound so British!'"

MORE: Kelly Ripa throws support behind youngest son Joaquin in new family update

© Instagram The Consuelos-Ripa family

"She doesn't speak with a British accent, but she says British things," she went on, adding: "I love it, but what's funny is that all of our friends and all of her friends think she sounds fully British."

In addition to Lola, Kelly and Mark, who tied the knot in 1996, are also parents to sons Michael, 27, who is an aspiring actor, and Joaquín, 21, who is a student at the University of Michigan.