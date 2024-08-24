Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola stuns fans after ditching bikini top for sun-kissed photo

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola caused a stir on social media after ditching her bikini top for a sun-kissed photo.

The 23-year-old took advantage of the warm weather and enjoyed sunbathing while appearing to wear nothing but a printed silk scarf over her hair.

However, in a second image, Lola could be seen in the same position, lying on her front with her arms under her chin, while wearing an olive green bikini.

The two-piece consisted of high-rise bottoms and a bandeau top to avoid any pesky tan lines.

Referencing the viral TikTok audio, the musician captioned the photos: "Is this demure?"

Her mom was among the first to reply and completed the popular phrase by adding: "It's very mindful."

© Instagram Lola went topless while sunbathing

Lola's followers were blown away by her appearance, with many pointing out the striking similarities between her and her famous mom.

"Wow. I see your momma so much in your profile," one commented. A second said: "You look like your mom here." A third added: "Beautiful. Like your mom."

It was only last month that Lola returned home after spending the last nine months living in London.

© Instagram Lola's followers pointed out her strong resemblance to her mom

Kelly opened up about Lola's return on LIVE on July 29, joking that "hurricane Lola blew back into town.

"I couldn't believe it!" she said about how long it's been since her daughter visited. "To me she looks like Lola, she sounds like Lola, but we had a bunch of friends come over, everybody came over to see Lola, and everybody said the same thing, 'You sound so British!'"

Kelly added: "She doesn't speak with a British accent, but she says British things. I love it, but what's funny is that all of our friends and all of her friends think she sounds fully British."

© Instagram Lola returned to the States in July after nine months in London

In addition to Lola, Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos are also parents to sons Michael, 27, who is an aspiring actor, and Joaquín, 21, who is a student at the University of Michigan.

The couple has been married since 1996 when they eloped in Las Vegas one year after meeting on the set of the soap opera All My Children, in which they starred as on-screen love interests Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos.

Kelly previously said that she knew Mark was 'the one' before she even met him.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark have been married for over two decades

"I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew," Kelly said during an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

"I wasn't looking to get married... but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before – like I saw it."

She added: "And I don't believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment."

© Getty Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children

Not that marriage is always easy. Kelly has been open and honest about how they've made a success of their romance.

"Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it’s a marathon," she said during an episode of Live when she co-hosted with Ryan Seacrest.

"There's going to be like, mile 24 when you're like, 'I quit.' But you just got to push through. Just push through."

