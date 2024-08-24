Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola stuns fans after ditching bikini top for sun-kissed photo

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
kelly ripa and daughter lola consuelos posing on a boat© Instagram

The Live host shares three children with her husband Mark Consuelos

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola caused a stir on social media after ditching her bikini top for a sun-kissed photo.

The 23-year-old took advantage of the warm weather and enjoyed sunbathing while appearing to wear nothing but a printed silk scarf over her hair.

However, in a second image, Lola could be seen in the same position, lying on her front with her arms under her chin, while wearing an olive green bikini.

The two-piece consisted of high-rise bottoms and a bandeau top to avoid any pesky tan lines.

Referencing the viral TikTok audio, the musician captioned the photos: "Is this demure?"

Her mom was among the first to reply and completed the popular phrase by adding: "It's very mindful."

lola consuelos sunbathing topless© Instagram
Lola went topless while sunbathing

Lola's followers were blown away by her appearance, with many pointing out the striking similarities between her and her famous mom.

"Wow. I see your momma so much in your profile," one commented. A second said: "You look like your mom here." A third added: "Beautiful. Like your mom."

It was only last month that Lola returned home after spending the last nine months living in London.

lola consuelos sunbathing in green bikini© Instagram
Lola's followers pointed out her strong resemblance to her mom

Kelly opened up about Lola's return on LIVE on July 29, joking that "hurricane Lola blew back into town.

"I couldn't believe it!" she said about how long it's been since her daughter visited. "To me she looks like Lola, she sounds like Lola, but we had a bunch of friends come over, everybody came over to see Lola, and everybody said the same thing, 'You sound so British!'"

Kelly added: "She doesn't speak with a British accent, but she says British things. I love it, but what's funny is that all of our friends and all of her friends think she sounds fully British." 

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos pose for a selfie from a family vacation to Switzerland© Instagram
Lola returned to the States in July after nine months in London

In addition to Lola, Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos are also parents to sons Michael, 27, who is an aspiring actor, and Joaquín, 21, who is a student at the University of Michigan.

The couple has been married since 1996 when they eloped in Las Vegas one year after meeting on the set of the soap opera All My Children, in which they starred as on-screen love interests Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos.

Kelly previously said that she knew Mark was 'the one' before she even met him. 

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos showed off their matching fit phsyiques© Instagram
Kelly and Mark have been married for over two decades

"I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew," Kelly said during an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. 

"I wasn't looking to get married... but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before – like I saw it."

She added: "And I don't believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment."

Kelly Ripa as Hayley Vaughn and Mark Consuelos as Mateo Santos on All My Children, July 15, 1996© Getty
Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children

Not that marriage is always easy. Kelly has been open and honest about how they've made a success of their romance. 

"Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it’s a marathon," she said during an episode of Live when she co-hosted with Ryan Seacrest.

"There's going to be like, mile 24 when you're like, 'I quit.' But you just got to push through. Just push through."

