Kelly Ripa shares unrecognizable photo of youngest son Joaquin amid bittersweet departure from home

Kelly Ripa is sweetly paying tribute to the youngest of her three children with husband Mark Consuelos, 21-year-old Joaquin Consuelos, ahead of his departure from home.

After a summer with the entire family, Joaquin is all set to head back to the University of Michigan for his final year in college. His older siblings also live away from the family home.

His older brother Michael Consuelos, 27, currently lives in Brooklyn and works in TV production while also building his resume as an actor and writer. Their sister Lola Consuelos, 23, recently moved to London to continue her music career.

On the occasion of Monday, August 19 being National Soft Ice Cream Day, Kelly and Mark shared photos of several members of their LIVE with Kelly and Mark team's kids with soft serves of their own.

One of the snaps that was included was a very sweet throwback of a young Joaquin, holding two soft serve cones big enough to almost eclipse his head, delightfully smiling for the camera while standing in front of an ice cream truck.

Kelly said: "Here is Joaquin with his double strawberry dip cone," joking after: "And this is when he convinced us to just walk right."

Compared to his siblings, and due to his young age, Joaquin prefers living his life out of the spotlight as his older brother and sister embrace their roles in the entertainment industry. Joaquin, meanwhile, is a member of his school's varsity wrestling team.

In fact, of the three, Michael has worked the closest with his parents in a professional capacity — he was briefly an intern for his parents' production company Milojo Productions back when he was in middle school and spoke of the experience in an interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine.

"I was an intern back in like middle school," he explained. "I ended up going to college for production. I did some producing as well as acting. I guess I got my start interning at their production company, and I saw how it happened. It really gave me my first minuscule taste of it."

He opened up about some of the valuable pieces of advice he'd received from them, adding; "I've learned a lot from both of my parents on the producing side and on the acting side. I worked with my dad on Riverdale, and when I was doing that, it was really cool to see how he does his thing. I learned a lot from working with him."

Apart from his stint on Riverdale opposite his father (playing a younger version of his character, Hiram Lodge), Michael is now a part of the production team at Bravo, and worked on the Real Housewives of New York franchise with family friend Andy Cohen.

Michael explained that he had always been passionate about entering show business, saying: "I've always really enjoyed telling stories and being in stories. I studied production, writing and acting. So in every aspect of my life now, I am helping stories be told, and that is the only thing I could ever see myself doing. It's what I really enjoy."