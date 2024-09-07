Kevin Costner's teenage son Cayden towers over his father as they attend film premiere

For Kevin Costner, film festivals remain a family affair as he was accompanied by his 17 year old son Cayden Wyatt Costner at Venice International Film Festival.

© JB Lacroix Cayden Wyatt Costner towered over his father Kevin Costner

The Dances With Wolves star was promoting the second instalment of Horizon: An American Saga, which he wrote and directed himself. As Kevin hit the red carpet on the sunny day, his teenage son towered over him as he came along for support - an impressive feat as the actor stands at 6'1" tall.

Kevin and his son looked incredibly similar as they posed on the carpet, from their similarly sun bleached hair to their outfits. The tall 17-year-old donned a tan suit with a black top beneath for casual contrast, wearing a pair of Ray-Ban style sunglasses like his father. Kevin opted for a well-tailored charcoal suit with a white shirt unbuttoned at the top.

© Gisela Schober Kevin Costner embraces his son Cayden Wyatt Costner on the red carpet

The director embraced his son as they stood together on the red carpet, with Cayden showing solidarity with his father. This wasn't the first time he'd shown support for his dad, as Cayden and four of his other siblings put on a united front at Cannes Film Festival.

WATCH: Kevin Costner's 7 Kids: All You Need To Know

Cayden was joined by his older half-sisters Annie, 40, and Lily, 37, and his two younger siblings Grace, 13, and Hayes, 15 as the family took to the red carpet for the occasion. Notably, his 15-year-old son had played a key role in the first instalment of the saga as Nathaniel Kittredge.

© Getty Kevin with his five children Annie, 40, and Lily, 37, from his first marriage to Cindy Silva, alongside Cayden, 17, Grace, 13, and Hayes, 15

It was an emotional moment for Kevin, who received an 11-minute long standing ovation at the festival. He told Dax Shepard: "I got emotional and my children were there."

"I had five of my children, two of my boys were in tuxes and my three little girls were there all dressed up and they were watching too. And they got a little startled by it, my son had not ever seen me be that emotional," he said.

© Anadolu Hayes made his acting debut

Hayes said of working with his father: "I just thought it was really cool, it was an amazing experience," adding: "I was just really proud of my dad, he's been working for so long, and I just could only think about him at that moment."

The teenager certainly enjoyed getting to see his dad at work, as he told Entertainment Tonight: "It was awesome, I mean I got to spend the whole day with him everyday and just see him work, and I just had such a blast, it was amazing."