Susan Sarandon, 77, rocks plunging neckline as she hold hands with Kevin Costner, 69

Susan Sarandon has reunited with her Bill Durham co-star Kevin Costner, 36 years after the film premiered, and the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other!
Both attended the Better World Fund Gala during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 5, and walked the red carpet hand in hand. Susan, 77, wore a gorgeous black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline which she accented with chunky gold jewelry.
The jumpsuit also highlighted her figure with a waist cinching wife belt.Kevin paired his black suit with a waistcoat and white shirt, turning the classic look casual with no tie and an open collar.
"Such a honor to receive an award from this great organization @better_world_fund And a double treat to spend time with the other honoree and my dear friend, @kevincostner," Susan later shared with fans on social media, revealing she would also be in attendance at the premiere of his new film Horizon: Chapter Two.
"There’s nothing like catching up with an old friend. Great to see you @susansarandon—we’ve come a long way since our Bull Durham days," added Kevin on his own channels, sharing a picture of the pair that evening, with Kevin, 69, wrapping his arms around her as they sat on a couch.
The Better World Fund aims to "raise awareness and funds to promote humanitarian action and sustainable development worldwide" through art, and Susan was an honoree at the event which was held at the Cipriani Hotel.
Bill Durham was released in 1988 and stars Kevin as "Crash" Davis, a veteran catcher from the minor league baseball team the AAA Richmond Braves, who is brought in to help a rookie make it to the major leagues but finds himself distracted by Susan's groupie, Annie.
Kevin is in Venice to premiere part two of his four-part western saga, Horizon.
Horizon: Chapter 2 was set to hit theaters as soon as August 16, and while plans to release it in theaters remain the premiere was canceled with a spokesperson for New Line Cinema confirming that they had "decided not to release 'Horizon: Chapter 2' on August 16 in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of 'Horizon' over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and Max."
