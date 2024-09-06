Susan Sarandon, 77, rocks plunging neckline as she hold hands with Kevin Costner, 69

Kevin is in Venice to premiere part two of his four-part western saga, Horizon.

The passion project, which saw him invest almost $40 million of his own money, premiered the first part in May at Cannes Film Festival to a seven-minute ovation, but it has failed to have significant box office impact or impress critics.

Horizon: Chapter 2 was set to hit theaters as soon as August 16, and while plans to release it in theaters remain the premiere was canceled with a spokesperson for New Line Cinema confirming that they had "decided not to release 'Horizon: Chapter 2' on August 16 in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of 'Horizon' over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and Max."