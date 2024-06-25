Kevin Costner joined by 5 of his children at Horizon premiere — and his 3 sons tower over him

Kevin Costner has been showing off his family more than ever over the past couple months, once again posing as a proud dad at the Los Angeles premiere of his film Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 on Monday, June 24.

The actor and filmmaker, 69, brought five of his seven children to the premiere of the long-awaited western epic and took photos with them on the red carpet.

Kevin was joined by daughter Annie, 40, and son Joe, 36, shared with ex-wife Cindy Silva, and his three youngest, 17-year-old Cayden, 15-year-old Hayes, and 14-year-old Grace, shared with his second ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

The event marked the first red carpet appearance for Kevin's oldest son Joe since 2008, having been accompanied instead by his daughter Lily, 37, when Horizon premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Annie wore a metallic tie-dye dress with ombré earth tone shades, paired with a pastel yellow blouse, and youngest Grace wore a dress in the same shade. Joe wore a blue suit and tie, while brothers Cayden and Hayes twinned in black.

The former Yellowstone star embraced his five children, with his two daughters on one side and his three boys on the other, and his striking sons stood taller than their impressive 6'1" dad.

© Getty Images Kevin Costner and his family at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1"

Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 arrives in theaters on June 28, the first of a multi-part epic. The second chapter comes out on August 16, 2024. Chapter 3 began production in May, with a Chapter 4 also in development.

The actor appeared on a recent installment of The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke with the host (and fellow parent) about working with his children in the movie business, considering Hayes makes his big screen debut in Horizon.

© Getty Images Five of the actor and filmmaker's seven children joined him for the premiere

"Do you love working with your kids in movies?" Kelly asked, and Kevin replied: "Well, I don't automatically put them in, because there are lots of kids around this country that would die to be in a movie, they work hard in their craft."

"Mine have just grown up in this world that I have actually kept them from," he explained. "So I don't give these parts out like candy to my children, knowing that they have a value."

© Getty Images He was accompanied by (from L-R) Joe, Hayes, Cayden, Grace, and Annie Costner

"Plus a person has to deliver in really critical situations and acting isn't that easy," he added, emphasizing that it was important for him to have people in the role that could handle the pressure and fit the bill well.

He shared, though, that he was proud to have his youngest son by his side for the project, and even went into detail on his pivotal scene in the epic, which he termed "debilitating."

© Getty Images "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1" premieres in theaters on June 28

"When I had the chance to have my son close to me, I did. It's a really debilitating scene when you watch it. It's very, very powerful, it kind of breaks your heart and gives you an amount of pride for a son who said, 'I will stay with my father till the end.'"