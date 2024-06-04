Kevin Costner details emotional moment with five kids — 'They got a little startled by it'

Kevin Costner is gearing up for the mainstream release of his highly-anticipated film Horizon, which features his 15-year-old son Hayes in a very special role.

When it comes to making movies, it's a family affair for Kevin - and he opened up about how emotional it was for his five children to see the film for the first time when it debuted at Cannes.

The actor brought five of his seven children to Cannes, where they all dressed up for the occasion and attended the premiere where Kevin received an 11-minutes long standing ovation. He could be seen visibly welling up at the overwhelming response from his peers, which his children also bore witness to.

"I got emotional and my children were there," Kevin explained on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

"I had five of my children, two of my boys were in tuxes and my three little girls were there all dressed up and they were watching too. And they got a little startled by it, my son had not ever seen me be that emotional."

Overwhelmed by the response to the film, which he has invested approximately $58 million into, he struggled to hold back his emotions.

"I was holding back because here's the camera and I could see this 100-foot screen behind him and that's me and I looked and I could see my eyes were full and I thought, 'Good [expletive] .just stop crying.'"

© Getty Images Cayden Wyatt Costner Lily Costner, Hayes Costner, Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner and Annie Costner depart the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France.

He added: "But I walked backwards and finally, I thought I should bring this to a stop. I didn't know there were gonna be remarks. I didn't know that was expected so I guess I was a little caught there too."

As well as the emotional moment, Kevin's kids certainly got up to mischief as they attended the festival.

"The minute they got here, my two sons went fishing. Got a boat, went fishing", he said. Meanwhile, his daughters ended up on a boat too, where they: "said they'd see me around three or four o'clock with me working. They made a call and they were drinking drinks at this point. They cruised in around eight o'clock and I said 'We came to France as a family.' They went 'it's working great dad.'"