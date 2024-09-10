Meet Dave Grohl's wife and teenage daughters amid love child drama: 'Doing everything I can to regain their trust'

Dave Grohl, the iconic frontman of the Foo Fighters and former Nirvana drummer, is known for his rock and roll life, but his world was recently shaken when he made a public announcement that left fans and family stunned.

The 55-year-old musician has always been vocal about his love for his wife, Jordyn Blum, and their three daughters, Violet Maye, Harper Willow, and Ophelia Saint. However, on September 10, 2024, David revealed he had fathered a fourth child—outside of his marriage.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dave admitted to welcoming another daughter, and while the news shocked the world, Grohl expressed his deep regret and commitment to his family.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Dave wrote. He continued, “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

This surprising confession has left fans and followers curious about Davidl’s life, his marriage, and his relationship with his children. HELLO! takes a closer look at the dynamic Grohl family and the new chapter they face.

© Karwai Tang Jordyn Blum: The Woman Behind the Rock Legend Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl’s wife of over two decades, has largely stayed out of the spotlight. However, her influence on Dave’s life and career cannot be overlooked. The couple tied the knot in 2003, and while Jordyn once worked as a model, she transitioned into a career behind the camera, notably directing the Foo Fighters’ 2002 music video for Walking a Line. Blum has also appeared in the band’s video for White Limo, from the Wasting Light album in 2011. Despite her low-profile, Jordyn has always been a muse for Dave. Songs like Statues and Burn Away were inspired by her. Reflecting on Statues, he once told GQ, “That song is about my wife and me. To me, there’s nothing more beautiful than seeing the headstones of a husband and wife side by side in a graveyard.” He also called Burn Away a “romantic prom ballad” about their love, showing the depth of their bond. But the beginning of their relationship wasn’t without its rocky moments. Dave admitted in a 2007 interview with Elle that he had initially ghosted Jordyn for three months after they had gone on a few dates. “I decided that I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling,” he confessed. Eventually, he had a change of heart and called her back. Jordyn’s response? “Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again.” Despite the rocky start, the couple built a strong foundation over the years.

© Joseph Okpako Violet Maye, 18 The eldest Grohl daughter, Violet Maye, was born in 2006 and has already made a name for herself as a rising star in the music world. Violet’s love for music became evident at an early age. When she was just two years old, Dave shared a cute story about how she became obsessed with Amy Winehouse’s hit Rehab. “It’s all about the Rehab song. If she hears, ‘Try to make me go to rehab,’ Violet will go, ‘No, no, no,’” Dave recalled with a laugh. Violet has since taken her love for music to the stage, performing alongside her father. In 2018, the father-daughter duo sang Adele’s When We Were Young at a benefit concert. Then in 2021, they recorded a rendition of X’s Nausea, marking the first time the two recorded music together. Dave beamed with pride during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying, “I’m so proud of it because I love her very much and she’s an amazing singer.” Violet’s talent was also on display during the Foo Fighters’ 2023 single Show Me How, which she performed live at the Glastonbury Festival.

© Charley Gallay Harper Willow, 15 Harper Willow, born in 2009, is following a different musical path—she’s a budding drummer. In 2017, Dave proudly shared how his daughter expressed her desire to learn the drums, and within two weeks, Harper was performing We Will Rock You by Queen in front of a massive crowd in Iceland. Harper has continued to join her dad on stage, performing with him and her sister at various charity concerts.

Ophelia Saint, 10 The youngest of the trio, Ophelia Saint, born in 2014, made her public debut at the tender age of five on Nick Jr.’s Ryan’s Mystery Playdate. Despite her young age, Ophelia has already shown an interest in entertainment, and Dave once shared a touching story about how his daughter met YouTube star Ryan Kaji, calling him the “real rockstar” in her eyes.